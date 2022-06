On Friday, June 24th, 50 years of federal reproductive rights protections ended as Roe V. Wade was overturned. The Supreme Court decided that abortions are not protected by the constitution, and will allow each state to determine if they will allow them or not. Up to 26 states are expected to restrict abortion care — many have outlawed it already without any exceptions for assault, incest, or preserving the life of the mother in an unviable pregnancy, and other states are predicted to do the same.

