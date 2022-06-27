ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings’ Yzerman free to interview Lightning assistants Lalonde, Halpern

By Ansar Khan
MLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Yzerman’s pursuit of a new head coach for the Detroit Red Wings, which began eight weeks ago when Jeff Blashill was dismissed, should be completed soon. Yzerman is now free to interview Tampa Bay assistant coaches Derek Lalonde and Jeff Halpern, after the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Lightning Sunday in...

www.mlive.com

