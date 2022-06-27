ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine pleads for air defense as Russia turns sights on Lysychansk

By Tom Balmforth and Marko Djurica
AOL Corp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV/POKROVSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Western leaders to step up weapons supplies to his country as Russian forces fought to capture Lysychansk, the last big city still held by Ukrainian troops in eastern Luhansk province. Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said Lysychansk was suffering "catastrophic" damage...

www.aol.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Ukraine#Luhansk#Kyiv Pokrovsk#Reuters#Russian#Ukrainian#Group#G7
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Putin’s ‘exhausted’ military has 200 soldiers ‘killed in a day’

A further two hundred Russian troops have reportedly been killed since yesterday during their invasion of Ukraine.The reported losses bring the total number of deaths among Vladimir Putin’s troops since the beginning of the invasion to 33,800, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.This is 200 more than the 33,600 deaths that were reported from 24 February to 19 June.It comes after Russian troops were reported to be exhausted four months into their military operation as a result of poor institutional culture and skill sets.Putin’s troops are possibly running low on stocks of advanced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Ukrainian GOAT injures group of Russian soldiers with GRENADES: Animal sets off invaders' own tripwire boobytraps

A Ukrainian goat has injured 40 Russian soldiers after triggering their own tripwire and setting off a series of grenades. Ukraine's Chief Intelligence Directorate said the Kremlin forces were hospitalised after they boobytrapped themselves in the village of Kinski Rozdory in Zaporizhzhia. Putin's men had installed pinned grenades around the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Fifty Top Ukrainian Military Officers Reportedly Killed by Russian Airstrike

Neither Ukrainian nor Western officials have confirmed the claim. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced in a statement on Sunday that “[a]t 12:30, a command post used by Ukrainian forces near the village of Shirokaya Dacha, Dnipropetrovsk region, was struck by high-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles during a working meeting of the command staff of the operational-strategic grouping Alexandria.” Konashenkov said that more than fifty “generals and officers, including representatives of the General Staff, the Kakhovka group, airborne assault troops and units that operate toward Nikolayev and Zaporozhye” were dead following the Russian strike. Konashenkov did not immediately provide the names of the Ukrainian officers allegedly killed in the attack. Neither Ukrainian nor Western officials have confirmed the claim. Konashenkov added that Russian forces destroyed a tank repair facility in Kharkiv and as many as ten howitzers near Mykolaiv to the south. Local Ukrainian officials reported that Russian forces have drastically stepped up their shelling of Kharkiv, a sprawling and heavily fortified Ukrainian-held city not far from Russia’s western border, in recent days.
MILITARY
rigzone.com

Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark

Russian oil cargoes are increasingly disappearing from view in the Atlantic Ocean as sanctions against the nation’s exports ratchet up. In the past 10 days, at least three tankers have vanished from vessel-tracking systems as they approached the Azores, a tiny group of islands about 950 miles west of mainland Portugal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TODAY.com

Zelenskyy speaks out on missing American fighters

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is speaking out about the American fighters missing in Ukraine saying that they’re working to find them and the efforts to bring them home safely are a “high priority.” NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kyiv.June 24, 2022.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy