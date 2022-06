The icon stole the show with her classic beauty and timeless talent during Jack Harlow's performance. Jack Harlow pretty much won me over when he showed up on the 2022 BET Awards red carpet wearing a Lil Nas X t-shirt — an ode to the artist who was snubbed for a Best Male Hip Hop Artist nomination by an artist who was nominated in that category — but I may actually be forced to like him now that he brought out the legendary Brandy for a surprise cameo during his performance at the award show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO