Alton, IL

Alton McDonald's rebuild nears completion

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McDonald's on Broadway at Ridge Street in Alton will be reopening soon. Reconstruction began in March after the...

The Telegraph

Horror film shot in Alton, Granite City

ALTON - Granite City filmmaker Colton Crawford has another short film underway with scenes shot in their hometown and in Alton. "Under the Setting Moon" is a short horror film that soon will be in post production for about a month, then distributed and entered into film festivals across the nation, Crawford said. The short was shot in Lenny's Bar in Granite City and in Alton on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River, as well as other locations. You might spot someone you know in the film, as so many people applied as extras through Facebook and word of mouth.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Local restaurant to host mural contest

Are you a so-called starving artist? Would you like to have your work displayed on the side of a busy restaurant building? Martin’s Tunes and Eats in Wood River is hosting a contest for one artist to paint the side of their building and create a Community Wall. Martin’s...
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Community Hope Center expands services, seeks new home

Paul Militzer has been leading the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills for eight years and recently visited the Big Z for a chat with me during Let’s Talk. You can here the full audio interview here:. What did you do before you came to the Community Hope Center...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

2 shot near Riverfront Park in Alton

ALTON — Two people are being treated in a St. Louis hospital following a shooting near Riverfront Park in Alton. At about 12:47 a.m. Tuesday, Alton Police responded to the area of Riverfront Park for several reports of gunfire. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said a preliminary investigation revealed several subjects had met at the location and an argument occurred in which two men were shot.
ALTON, IL
travelnoire.com

How To Spend 48 hours In Black-Owned St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis is closely linked to blues music, a genre pioneered by Black artists. In addition to being the home of the National Blues Museum, there are venues featuring live blues bands. St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch, the tallest monument of its kind in the world. The city also takes barbecue and brewery culture seriously, and let’s not get started on baseball!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

‘Giving to others’ comes full circle

Alphonso and Natascha Harried have traveled a path the past few years few can imagine as Alphonso has struggled to surmount numerous health issues. In the face of sometimes seemingly insurmountable challenges, they have maintained hope and optimism and recently reached a major milestone when Alphonso successfully received a kidney transplant.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Couple carjacked while on first date in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating two carjackings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. 5 On Your Side talked to the victims of the first one, who were on their first date. They said after they pulled into a parking lot at 13th and Russell in Soulard, four people wearing masks jumped out of a car and pulled out handguns.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
foodieflashpacker.com

8 Best Restaurants In St Charles MO | Must-Try St Charles Restaurants

Looking for the best St. Charles restaurants? You’ve come to the right place!. If you plan to visit St. Louis, you must check out historic St. Charles, Missouri. Only a short 20-minute drive west of St. Louis, you can find a peaceful jaunt through brick-lined streets with horse-drawn carriages, early 18th-century buildings filled with cute boutiques, galleries, and more restaurants than you can imagine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

New president for Alton-Godfrey Rotary

There’s a new president for the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey. Antione E. Williams recently received the gavel from club president, Steve Schwartz at the club’s new officer installation meeting. Williams is the first African American to be elected president of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary club. The theme for the...
ALTON, IL
CJ Coombs

Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
FULTON, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Alberici Promotes Two Executives

St. Louis Contractor Names Phillip Lee Vice President, Operations and. ST. LOUIS (June 27, 2022) – Alberici Constructors, Inc. has promoted two executives to fortify its growth. Phillip Lee has been named vice president, operations, and Doug Engle has been named general manager of Midwest Foundation, Alberici’s marine division. Alberici is one of the largest privately-held companies in St. Louis and one of the nation’s largest construction firms. Alberici reported revenue of $2.6 billion in 2021, including $166 million from St. Louis area projects. The company employs approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft personnel.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Food is the star at this hidden gem

I took a trip to a hidden gem on the western edge of Madison County for my latest meal. This place is only open for breakfast and lunch Wednesday-Sunday so it might be tricky for some to get there, but trust me, it’s worth the trip. It is popular,...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Letha France

Letha B. France, 98, passed away at 5:30 am Monday, June 27, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was born on August 28, 1923, in Eldred the daughter of Jesse and Beatrice (Logan) Davidson. Letha married Ernest Dunnagan in Alton in 1946 and he preceded her...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton church kicks off fundraiser Wednesday

ALTON - Saints Peter and Paul Church, at 717 State St. in Alton, will kickoff its year long fundraiser to help renovate the church at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. James Hanlon, a volunteer for the fundraiser committee, said the fundraiser will help pay for renovations to the historic church. "It's an old limestone church and over 150 years, so it will will need some major repairs," Hanlon said. After the service, a short film made by Hanlon's son, Ryan, will be presented with history about the church and details about what repairs are needed. Afterwards a dinner of hot dogs, hamburgers and other food will be served. The event is open to the public.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

Manchester closed in Brentwood and Maplewood for 2 months

ST. LOUIS – Upcoming sewer work will close Manchester Road through Brentwood and Maplewood for two months. The eastbound lanes of Manchester Road, between Hanley and Laclede Station Road, will close before morning rush hour on Tuesday, July 5. The closure will allow the Metropolitan Sewer District to complete sewer system updates in the area. […]
MAPLEWOOD, MO
advantagenews.com

Florence Petrovich

Florence Graham Petrovich (Flossie), of Granite City, IL, passed away on June 21st, 2022 at the age of 90. She was born May 23, 1932 in Granite City, IL. The daughter of the late John and Delpha Graham (née Bacon). Florence grew up in Granite City the 2nd youngest...
GRANITE CITY, IL

