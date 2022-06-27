Alton McDonald's rebuild nears completion

ALTON - Granite City filmmaker Colton Crawford has another short film underway with scenes shot in their hometown and in Alton. "Under the Setting Moon" is a short horror film that soon will be in post production for about a month, then distributed and entered into film festivals across the nation, Crawford said. The short was shot in Lenny's Bar in Granite City and in Alton on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River, as well as other locations. You might spot someone you know in the film, as so many people applied as extras through Facebook and word of mouth.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO