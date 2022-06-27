P.G. Sittenfeld trial: FBI agent returns to stand for more questioning Monday

NEW YORK -- Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney wants to postpone Tuesday's hearing because Maxwell was suddenly moved to solitary confinement.Her counsel says Maxwell took a test which proves she is not suicidal, but now that she's in solitary confinement, she can't properly prepare for sentencing.Seven women who say Maxwell helped Jeffrey Epstein steal the innocence of their youth and poison the promise of their future are asking a judge to consider their pain as she decides what prison sentence she will dispense Tuesday to the incarcerated British woman.Their statements were put in the public case file late Friday by Manhattan prosecutors who have asked U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan to sentence Maxwell to 30 to 55 years in prison for "monstrous" crimes resulting in a December sex trafficking conviction for a socialite who has been jailed since her July 2020 arrest.Four women testified at Maxwell's monthlong trial, where they described sexual attacks on teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 by Epstein and Maxwell at Epstein's mansions and estates in Manhattan, New Mexico, Florida and the Virgin Islands.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO