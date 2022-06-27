ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

P.G. Sittenfeld trial: FBI agent returns to stand for more questioning Monday

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Fox 19
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - The lead FBI agent in the public corruption investigation that resulted in former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld’s indictment returned to the witness stand Monday for the third day of testimony. EARLIER STORY:. Special Agent Nathan Holbrook was on the witness stand for the prosecution...

www.fox19.com

