On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled in Denezpi v. United States that the Fifth Amendment’s double jeopardy clause does not prevent both tribal and federal governments from prosecuting an individual for the same crime. These two governments, the court held, are separate sovereigns, and each has an interest in defining and punishing illegal acts within its jurisdiction. The case split 6–3, with the majority and the dissent disagreeing over not just law but history. In the end, the majority got the law right, but ignored crucial historical facts that could have bolstered contemporary tribal sovereignty.

