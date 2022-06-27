ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

A street art festival on Stamford’s West Side? Organizers hope to start a trend.

By Verónica Del Valle
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — For once, Stamford’s festival scene is taking a walk on the West Side. Development group the Wellbuilt Company, statewide art nonprofit the RiseUP Group and its affiliate Stamford Murals on July 16 will host one of the neighborhood’s first arts festivals showcasing the work of a group of children...

www.registercitizen.com

