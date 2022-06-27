ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

What can DFW air travelers expect for the Fourth of July? Here’s what we know

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qygwr_0gN7NfOy00

With staff shortages still causing flight delays and cancellations nationwide, travelers shouldn’t expect to see an improvement this Fourth of July.

The American Automobile Association predicts 3.55 million travelers will take to the sky Independence Day weekend.

William McGee, senior fellow for aviation at American Economic Liberties Project, said the pilot shortages and other problems plaguing the airline industry won’t be over any time soon.

“Certain jobs cannot be filled quickly, nor should they be when it’s as critical as, you know, pilots,” McGee said. “And so now we have this shortage. There’s just no way it’s going to be fixed this summer.”

McGee said he’s been around the airline industry in one role or another since 1985, and said he’s never seen the high number of cancellations travelers are dealing with now.

Over the June 19 weekend, WFAA reported over 900 flight cancellations and 4,200 delays.

Aviation lawyer Ladd Sanger said travelers need to take control of their travel plans and be as proactive as possible.

“You need to plan ahead and you need to have a contingency plan, whether that be for a hotel [or] alternative transportation,” Ladd said. “But you need to assume that there’s going to be an issue.”

For important events, Ladd said it is best to schedule a flight a day or two ahead of when you need to arrive.

Ladd also advises passengers to book their flights for early in the morning as there is less probability that bad weather will will be a factor.

Travelers should try to book nonstop flights, or at least book on airlines that have multiple flights per day to their intended destination.

Finally, Ladd suggested travelers bring a carry-on bag with medications, extra clothes and anything else needed for an unplanned overnight stay.

Ladd said the entire airline industry is maxed out right now.

“Pilot shortages and aircraft issues are worldwide,” Ladd said. “They’re not just confined to the U.S.”

The Guardian reported more than 200 flight cancellations across Europe the first weekend of June.

Ladd said airlines tend to give vouchers instead of cash refunds for canceled flights, but those traveling in Europe are protected under Regulation EC261 and may be eligible for monetary compensation.

McGee said hiring pilots and other personnel will help, but the high number of cancellations is a problem the airlines themselves created by scheduling flights they know they can’t operate.

“The immediate fix is to make some tough decisions, is to say, ‘Well, here’s our schedule. We’re not going to be able to operate, you know, x percent of flights in the coming weeks and months.’ and start notifying passengers now, not you know, when they’re in a taxi on the way to the airport,” McGee said.

A representative from Fort Worth-based American Airlines declined to comment on whether the airline would do anything differently to help with personnel shortages ahead of Fourth of July or what passengers could do in case of flight delays or cancellations.

In addition to canceling flights because of personnel shortages, airlines are pulling out of smaller service areas.

American Airlines recently reported it will discontinue flights to Toledo, Ohio, and Ithaca and Islip, New York on Sept. 7 because of pilot shortages.

McGee said he finds this trend disturbing.

“I think as always, the airlines are looking to maximize their profits and so they want to fly from the biggest markets, but I think, you know, we do that at our peril,” McGee said. “There’s a lot of talk in the industry about, you know, airlines connecting people to the world, but here we are talking about disconnecting a lot of Americans, you know, to the world.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

American Airlines cancels flights to three cities indefinitely over pilot shortage

American Airlines will end services for three US cities after the Labor Day holiday weekend due to a pilot shortage, the latest setback for the aviation industry that has seen a spate of flight cancellations in recent months.The Fort Worth-based company, believed to be the world’s largest airline by fleet size, said it would drop services from the airports of Toledo in Ohio and Ithaca and Islip in New York, starting 7 September.“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Business
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Traffic
CBS News

Why are airlines canceling so many flights?

Airlines cancelled nearly 1,200 U.S. flights on Sunday and Monday, leaving passengers stranded and luggage piled up at airports across the the country. Thousands more trips were scrapped across the globe as the summer travel season kicks off. Now for the bad news: Airline analysts say delays and cancellations are...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July#Automobile#Independence Day#Wfaa
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Pilots Are Getting Angry

If you’re near Dallas Love Field today, you’ll see a line of white pickets, but this isn’t a fence, it is angry Southwest Airlines pilots. Southwest Airlines Pilots Are Angry And Tired…And Consumers Will Feel The Effect. 1,300 pilots are expected to protest outside DAL airport...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

A number of factors have combined to make air travel harder now than it’s been in years, including staff shortages (from pilots and onboard crews to baggage handlers and other ground personnel); increasingly unstable weather; and disruptive passenger violence, which has exploded since the beginning of the pandemic. (See 50 ways air travel has changed […]
TRAVEL
The Atlantic

Air Travel Is a Disaster Right Now. Here’s Why.

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. “The very first symptom of the general collapse was an old one: nothing worked.” The sentiment is old—it comes from Doris Lessing’s 1969 novel, The Four-Gated City—but it’s hard to think of a better epitaph for the economic vibes of 2022. From the oil markets to the baby-formula markets to the general sense of safety and disorder, the U.S. seems to suffer from chronic Nothing Works Syndrome.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
5K+
Followers
546
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy