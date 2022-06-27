What can DFW air travelers expect for the Fourth of July? Here’s what we know

With staff shortages still causing flight delays and cancellations nationwide, travelers shouldn’t expect to see an improvement this Fourth of July.

The American Automobile Association predicts 3.55 million travelers will take to the sky Independence Day weekend.

William McGee, senior fellow for aviation at American Economic Liberties Project, said the pilot shortages and other problems plaguing the airline industry won’t be over any time soon.

“Certain jobs cannot be filled quickly, nor should they be when it’s as critical as, you know, pilots,” McGee said. “And so now we have this shortage. There’s just no way it’s going to be fixed this summer.”

McGee said he’s been around the airline industry in one role or another since 1985, and said he’s never seen the high number of cancellations travelers are dealing with now.

Over the June 19 weekend, WFAA reported over 900 flight cancellations and 4,200 delays.

Aviation lawyer Ladd Sanger said travelers need to take control of their travel plans and be as proactive as possible.

“You need to plan ahead and you need to have a contingency plan, whether that be for a hotel [or] alternative transportation,” Ladd said. “But you need to assume that there’s going to be an issue.”

For important events, Ladd said it is best to schedule a flight a day or two ahead of when you need to arrive.

Ladd also advises passengers to book their flights for early in the morning as there is less probability that bad weather will will be a factor.

Travelers should try to book nonstop flights, or at least book on airlines that have multiple flights per day to their intended destination.

Finally, Ladd suggested travelers bring a carry-on bag with medications, extra clothes and anything else needed for an unplanned overnight stay.

Ladd said the entire airline industry is maxed out right now.

“Pilot shortages and aircraft issues are worldwide,” Ladd said. “They’re not just confined to the U.S.”

The Guardian reported more than 200 flight cancellations across Europe the first weekend of June.

Ladd said airlines tend to give vouchers instead of cash refunds for canceled flights, but those traveling in Europe are protected under Regulation EC261 and may be eligible for monetary compensation.

McGee said hiring pilots and other personnel will help, but the high number of cancellations is a problem the airlines themselves created by scheduling flights they know they can’t operate.

“The immediate fix is to make some tough decisions, is to say, ‘Well, here’s our schedule. We’re not going to be able to operate, you know, x percent of flights in the coming weeks and months.’ and start notifying passengers now, not you know, when they’re in a taxi on the way to the airport,” McGee said.

A representative from Fort Worth-based American Airlines declined to comment on whether the airline would do anything differently to help with personnel shortages ahead of Fourth of July or what passengers could do in case of flight delays or cancellations.

In addition to canceling flights because of personnel shortages, airlines are pulling out of smaller service areas.

American Airlines recently reported it will discontinue flights to Toledo, Ohio, and Ithaca and Islip, New York on Sept. 7 because of pilot shortages.

McGee said he finds this trend disturbing.

“I think as always, the airlines are looking to maximize their profits and so they want to fly from the biggest markets, but I think, you know, we do that at our peril,” McGee said. “There’s a lot of talk in the industry about, you know, airlines connecting people to the world, but here we are talking about disconnecting a lot of Americans, you know, to the world.”