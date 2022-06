To pledge or participate in the Million Dollar Food-A-Thon, send an email to [email protected]. Flagler County has kept up a tradition of giving to the neediest over the years–the massive, $100,000 food drop organized by Palm Coast government during Covid, the annual Walk for Food organized by Grace Community Food Pantry once a year, raising around $25,000, the annual Team Feed Flagler every November, which last year provided 1,300 families with $35 gift cards, a $45,000 effort, and of course Grace Community’s ongoing weekend food drops from Education Way off of U.S. 1, underwritten through rolling donations that add up to around $100,000 in a typical year–$175,000 the year of Covid.

