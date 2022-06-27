Meet MLive’s 2022 Kalamazoo-area Baseball Dream Team
By Patrick Nothaft
MLive.com
2 days ago
KALAMAZOO, MI – From accomplished underclassmen to stellar seniors, the 2022 high school baseball landscape in the Kalamazoo-area featured a diverse and talented group of athletes. With so many skilled players taking the diamond this spring, picking out the best wasn’t an easy task. Input from area...
PARMA -- When Western needed to find a new boys basketball coach, the Panthers did not need to look far. Jordan Tingle has been named the new head coach, stepping in for Ryan Mulnix. “I’m really excited,” he said. “I’ve always had a passion for coaching in general, and typically...
Two medalists are better than one as far as the 2022 Michigan Amateur Golf Championship is concerned. Charles DeLong of DeWitt and Bradley Smithson of Grand Rapids shared medalist honors Tuesday at Hawk Hollow Golf Club in Bath after each shot 8-under-par 134 during two rounds of stroke play. They’ll...
A bout with food poisoning wasn’t enough to sideline Grand Rapids’ Bradley Smithson Monday in the opening round of the Michigan Amateur Golf Championship at Hawk Hollow Golf Club. Smithson dragged himself off the couch to shoot a 6-under-par 65, which was good for a two-shot lead over...
Now that I once again live with my parents in Allegan I've fallen into a nightly routine of watching game shows with my folks. As a trivia lover I mostly stick through Wheel of Fortune to get to Jeopardy but as luck would have it, I've come to love "America's Game" just as much.
Where: 28190 M-152 When: Gates open at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night. Admission: $30 a carload for a double feature. Get more information and movie lineup at www.5miledrivein.com. Capri Drive-In, Coldwater. Where: 119 West Chicago Road. When: The box office opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and...
Right now, schools across Michigan are working to fill open teaching positions in time for the start of the school year, and pay is a main factor in attracting teachers to fill those positions.
WSBT 22 Operation Education reporter Kristin Bien reports on the state of teacher pay in Michigan.
New numbers released this year by the National Education Association show educator pay by state.
In Michigan, the average teacher starting salary is around $37,820 dollars a year.
Michigan ranks 41st in the nation for average teacher starting salary, which is worse than all other surrounding states.
John Ritzler is not a teacher right now,...
Who doesn’t love a good brunch? When it’s a Michigan brunch in the summer, you can count on fresh fruit, especially cherries, and a bevy of sweet treats, such as pancakes and syrup. Breakfast is actually my favorite meal, even when I’m eating it for dinner, so I love a good brunch and brunch-type food.
KALAMAZOO, MI — The weed growth at Spring Valley Lake this summer is not normal. Testing has confirmed that the lake is infested with Eurasian Watermilfoil, an invasive weed native to Europe, Asia and Africa that spreads quickly and forms dense, floating mats which crowd out native plants and impede recreational usage.
PORTAGE, MI — Viva! Fajita owners Dave and Tiffany Thompson hope to open their new Portage restaurant to the masses following the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. Some members of the community; however, have already begun to get a taste of what’s in store at the area’s newest Southwest grill and margarita bar as the Thompsons and their staff launched a soft opening and began serving guests on a reservation-only basis, beginning Thursday, June 16.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Many television shows and movies that take place in the past often have characters visiting a Diner, sometimes frequently, so much so that you almost can feel the ambiance. The Diner would most likely serve some sort of sandwiches or the classic burger, fries, and a milkshake. I'm not quite old enough to be a part of the era that could visit these kinds of diners and have that experience for themselves, but I've always wondered what it was like. Although these diners may be abandoned and of no use now, doesn't mean there isn't a boatload of history attached.
Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy kicked off their Summer 2022 Live and UnZoomed tour last night in Grand Rapids, Mich. You can see the full set list for all three acts below. The Live and Unzoomed tour visits the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, tonight and is currently scheduled to conclude on Sept. 18 in Bangor, Maine. (You can get the complete show and ticket information at StyxWorld.com.)
We all have our favorite brand of shoes that are easy on our feet and very comfortable. My favorite brand of shoes are Skechers.. I've been wearing Skechers for the past ten years now because they feel great on my feet. Skechers is now the third largest athletic footwear brand in the United States.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A footwear company plans to relocate its headquarters from Portland, to Grand Rapids, Michigan, a move officials in that state said would create up to 61 new jobs and a $1.5 million capital investment. HOLO Footwear, which describes itself as a sustainable outdoor footwear company,...
Friday, July 1st- Portland's Firework Celebration- The event will take place at Bouge Flats at dusk. Hopkins Fireworks at Sandy Pines- The show begins at dusk and fireworks are shot off from the island. Most people watch the show from the beach in the Phase 1 Core Area by the Pavilion and the Dairy Dip.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Orange signs, cones, and barriers are littered across Michigan roadways and the construction is sucking some of the fun out of summer. With Michigan summer, comes construction season. It's in full force right now and more projects are underway in Kalamazoo, according to city leaders. There...
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Beginning in 2021, two teenagers set out to create something truly special that they would ultimately have to destroy a year later. Kouper and Hudson are best friends and self-described military history buffs who spent an entire year creating a WWII era bunker not far from the North Country Trail in Kent County.
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A person has died after taking a 16 foot fall to the ground at work, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced Tuesday. On Friday, June 24, a 49-year-old laborer was moving trash from a second story window into a wood box on the forks of a rough terrain fork truck.
There is a video of a man on TikTok showing himself on the Sixth Street bridge in Grand Rapids hiding something for people to come and find. Who is this man and what did he hide on the Six street bridge?. Mystery Man Going Around The Country Leaving Money Makes...
The food truck debate has been going on for years. I worked in Peoria, IL in the early 2000’s and even then, before the invention of actual food trucks, there was huge controversy. Every Friday in the summer, they’d have food carts on the courthouse square. The brick and mortar downtown business threw a fit every year because it was taking business away from them.
Comments / 0