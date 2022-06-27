ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
June 27, 2022

 2 days ago

State representatives differ in their responses to the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe V. Wade. An email from Governor Glenn Youngkin reminded residents of his pro-life stance. He announced that he will pursue a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. He claims to support...

theriver953.com

Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
CNN

Juneteenth by the Numbers 2021

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July. Here's a look at Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, by the numbers.
State
West Virginia State
MSNBC

Judge agrees to postpone trial for Proud Boys

A federal judge delayed a Jan. 6 trial that had been set for August involving members of the Proud Boys, citing the work of the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack. Reporter Hugo Lowell discusses.June 23, 2022.
Salon

SCOTUS upholds Louisiana GOP map despite two courts finding that it violates the Voting Rights Act

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Civil rights advocates on Tuesday decried the U.S. Supreme Court's reinstatement of Louisiana's Republican-drawn congressional map, which a federal judge said will cause "irreparable harm" to Black voters in the 2022 midterm elections and likely violates the Voting Rights Act.
Daily Beast

Man Scales Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington, D.C. to Protest Roe Decision

A demonstrator climbed the Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington, D.C. on Friday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, NBC 4 Washington reports. The man, posting from a Twitter account identifying himself as Guido Reichstadter, said people should be “nonviolently shutting down the gov day after day after day till Congress protects abortion rights.” Reichstadter sat atop one of the bridge’s arches for at least six hours, posting pictures of his view and waving a green banner and a yellow flag that bore a drawing of a uterus along with the phrase, “Don't tread on my uterus.” The bridge sits within two miles of the Supreme Court, where protests broke out soon after the court ruled that abortion is not a constitutional right. The bridge was shut down during Reichstadter’s protest, and firefighters placed an air cushion under him in case he fell.
Person
Mark Warner
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa lawyer who violated no-contact order agrees to license suspension

An Iowa attorney convicted of violating a no-contact order and drunken driving has agreed to a 30-day suspension of his law license. According to court records, West Des Moines attorney Jason Thomas Carlstrom was arrested and charged with “simulated public intoxication” in October 2021 while standing on the front porch of a former girlfriend’s home. […] The post Iowa lawyer who violated no-contact order agrees to license suspension appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Independent

AP News Digest 6:15 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————- TOP STORIES ——————————-SUPREME-COURT-ABORTION-SENATE — The end of Roe v. Wade started in the Senate. It was the Senate Republican partnership with President Donald Trump to confirm conservative judges, and transform the federal judiciary, that paved the way for the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling to overturn...
