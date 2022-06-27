June 27, 2022

A demonstrator climbed the Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington, D.C. on Friday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, NBC 4 Washington reports. The man, posting from a Twitter account identifying himself as Guido Reichstadter, said people should be “nonviolently shutting down the gov day after day after day till Congress protects abortion rights.” Reichstadter sat atop one of the bridge’s arches for at least six hours, posting pictures of his view and waving a green banner and a yellow flag that bore a drawing of a uterus along with the phrase, “Don't tread on my uterus.” The bridge sits within two miles of the Supreme Court, where protests broke out soon after the court ruled that abortion is not a constitutional right. The bridge was shut down during Reichstadter’s protest, and firefighters placed an air cushion under him in case he fell.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO