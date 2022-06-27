ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Homeowner of more than 50 years faces eviction from his own house

By Chau Lam
Gothamist.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than a decade, Ray Cortez had no idea he was living in a house he no longer owned. The 87-year-old former taxi driver bought the salmon-colored townhouse on St. Marks Place in Brooklyn with his first wife, Edelmira, in 1969, shortly after emigrating to the United States from Peru....

gothamist.com

Comments / 20

Micheal Tillinghast
1d ago

Yeah somebody fraudulently messed with the deed. He definitely owns the house. Arrest the other Person.

Reply
7
Sassafras T☕️
2d ago

God bless him… I pray someone can assist him and allow him to stay in his home.. 🦋

Reply(1)
12
Stephen Howk
1d ago

Actually it was the same scheme that Trumplicrap and his father perfected in the 70s thru the 90s! Get a life and send in your donations, Trumplicrap is A little short on his hush money payouts!

Reply(1)
4
 

