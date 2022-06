DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Advocates for survivors of domestic violence say limiting access to safe, legal abortions will have devastating consequences for those suffering abuse.Pregnancy and violence often go hand in hand."We know that during a woman's pregnancy can actually be a more dangerous time than when she's not pregnant," said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support in Dallas.A study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology shows homicide is a leading cause of death during pregnancy and the postpartum period in the United States.According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, one in six abused women is first...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO