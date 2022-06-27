ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Back to normal summer pattern; watching the Tropics

By Jennifer Lambers
WALA-TV FOX10
 2 days ago

I'm FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. It was another hot day across the Gulf Coast, with daytime highs maxing out in the mid-90s. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, so be cautious if making any outdoor plans. Heading into...

www.fox10tv.com

GreenMatters

Parts of the U.S. Have Been Experiencing Chilly Summer Weather — Here’s Why

Although summer-lovin' folks have been excited to jump in the pool and get to the beach, June 2022 hasn't been as warm as many have anticipated. In the northeast U.S., temperatures have been mostly in the 60s and 70s, it's been relatively rainy, and many — at least in New York City — have been wearing jackets on the daily. Parts of the midwest and the PNW have reported colder than normal temperatures, too.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Wednesday 6/29 CBS2 morning weather headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologistWednesday will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Outside of a stray shower/thunderstorm it should remain quiet tonight, but it will be balmy with temps only falling into the 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, slightly more humid and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Looking ahead, Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90. Saturday will be warm, sticky and more unsettled with showers/thunderstorms likely. Sunday's trending slightly drier this morning, but it's too soon to say there won't be any rain at all... leaving in a chance of showers for now. As for the Fourth of July, it's looking quiet at the moment with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

27 Top Things to Do in Mobile, Alabama

Situated on the Gulf Coast, Mobile is a city rich in culture, architecture and history. Visitors to this Alabama destination will find plenty to do, whether you want to learn about plantations and architecture of the antebellum South, experience the Creole culture and food, soak up the maritime history, or spend a day on the bay. If you're planning a trip to this port city, here are some of the top things to do in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tropics#Tropical Storm Bonnie
The Daily South

Alabama Man Builds World's Smallest Church Outside Mobile

There's a tiny chapel in Semmes, Alabama, that's built to hold a whole lot of love. Gary Smith constructed Chapel of the Fields on his property at Loblolly Farm in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The 14.44-square-foot structure measures 40 inches by 52 inches and holds two standing people. It is being billed as the "smallest church on Earth."
SEMMES, AL
CBS News

Weather Extra: Chances of another La Nina

On this week's Weather Extra, the last two winters were both under the influence of La Nina. What are the chances we’ll go into a ‘Triple Dip?’ First Alert Meteorologist Darren Peck says chances are likely, based on the early indication for this fall and early winter.
ENVIRONMENT

