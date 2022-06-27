The summer of air travel chaos continued with almost 900 flights cancelled and 6,500 delayed on Sunday

Airport mayhem gripped terminals again on Sunday as images emerged of customers forced to sleep on floors, surrounded by snaking passenger queues and mountains of abandoned luggage. Britons have been warned to brace for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways ground staff voted in favour of strike action at the carrier’s Heathrow hub.But despite warnings of a looming crisis, photographs taken on Sunday in at UK airports appear to show the country’s travel hubs already in the eye of the storm.The images showed piles of bags cordoned off by ground staff at Heathrow terminal 2, and passengers...

