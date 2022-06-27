ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The summer of air travel chaos continued with almost 900 flights cancelled and 6,500 delayed on Sunday

By Abby Wallace
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 800 flights across the US were cancelled on Sunday,...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

American Airlines cancels flights to three cities indefinitely over pilot shortage

American Airlines will end services for three US cities after the Labor Day holiday weekend due to a pilot shortage, the latest setback for the aviation industry that has seen a spate of flight cancellations in recent months.The Fort Worth-based company, believed to be the world’s largest airline by fleet size, said it would drop services from the airports of Toledo in Ohio and Ithaca and Islip in New York, starting 7 September.“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said...
TOLEDO, OH
The Independent

Airport chaos as luggage ‘abandoned’ and passengers ‘forced to sleep on floor’

Airport mayhem gripped terminals again on Sunday as images emerged of customers forced to sleep on floors, surrounded by snaking passenger queues and mountains of abandoned luggage. Britons have been warned to brace for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways ground staff voted in favour of strike action at the carrier’s Heathrow hub.But despite warnings of a looming crisis, photographs taken on Sunday in at UK airports appear to show the country’s travel hubs already in the eye of the storm.The images showed piles of bags cordoned off by ground staff at Heathrow terminal 2, and passengers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flightaware
CBS News

Why are airlines canceling so many flights?

Airlines cancelled nearly 1,200 U.S. flights on Sunday and Monday, leaving passengers stranded and luggage piled up at airports across the the country. Thousands more trips were scrapped across the globe as the summer travel season kicks off. Now for the bad news: Airline analysts say delays and cancellations are...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

A number of factors have combined to make air travel harder now than it’s been in years, including staff shortages (from pilots and onboard crews to baggage handlers and other ground personnel); increasingly unstable weather; and disruptive passenger violence, which has exploded since the beginning of the pandemic. (See 50 ways air travel has changed […]
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Travel misery continues for a third day: Nearly 800 flights are canceled and more than 3,000 are delayed with airlines blaming the weather as Americans face bumpy start to their summer vacations

Almost 800 flights have been cancelled and nearly 3,000 delayed today - the third consecutive day of travel misery for thousands of Americans trying to start their summer vacations. A total of 8,900 delays and 1,470 cancelation thwarted US travels on Friday and more than 1,700 were canceled on Thursday.
TRAVEL
CBS News

Delta pilots to picket amid surging flight cancellations

Hundreds of off-duty Delta Air Lines pilots plan to picket this week, demanding a pay increase and that the carrier change their schedules to reduce flight disruptions. The Air Line Pilots Association said in a statement Monday that its nearly 14,000 members are working longer hours even as the airlines cancel thousands of flights, angering customers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy