Rage Against The Machine to donate $475,000 to reproductive rights organizations
river1037.com
2 days ago
In a statement posted on their Instagram account, Rage Against The Machine expressed their disgust with Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, the long-standing precedent that protected a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. The band said: “We are disgusted by...
26 states are expected to outlaw or severely restrict abortions now that the Roe V. Wade has been overturned. Access to abortion will be tougher to come by for millions of Americans. But Sarah Stoesz, longtime President and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States says, “the map looks terrible, but there are still states where abortion is safe and legal.” Robin Marty, Operations Director of West Alabama Women’s Center, says there’s still plenty the public can do to fight for abortion rights.June 25, 2022.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Supporters of abortion rights rallied in Dallas today to protest the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, giving states the ability to control access to abortions.The Rising Together Rally was organized by several groups, including The Afiya Center, Jane's Due Process, Fund Texas Choice, Texas Equal Access Fund, Avow, the ACLU, and Planned Parenthood.The rally started in front of Dallas City Hall as a protest against the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, but demonstrators began marching in the streets soon after.A large group of protestors could be seen with signs, chanting in support of abortion rights. After marching for several minutes, most of the protestors moved back towards where the rally began at City Hall.
Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
Teodora del Carmen Vásquez was nine months pregnant and working at a school cafeteria when she felt extreme pain in her back, like the crack of a hammer. She called 911 seven times before fainting in a bathroom in a pool of blood. The nightmare that followed is common...
Dozens of elected prosecutors said Friday they would refuse to prosecute those seeking, assisting or providing abortions after the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion. Prosecutors from 29 states, territories and Washington, D.C., signed a joint statement that included signatories from states like...
The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
The end of federal protections for abortion access could trigger laws in more than a dozen states criminalising abortion care, with lengthy prison sentences and heavy fines aimed at providers and others who “aid and abet” an abortion, in some cases.A looming decision from the US Supreme Court on whether to overturn the 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade could have far-reaching consequences – including how law enforcement agencies use surveillance and sensitive personal data to identify and prosecute criminal anti-abortion cases.Vice President Kamala Harris said she fears states that want to criminalise abortion care could subpoena patients’ personal data,...
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will have lasting repercussions for women’s rights across the world, medical associations and rights providers warned, as abortion opponents appeared emboldened by the ruling. Criminalizing abortions would not prevent them, but make them more deadly, a spokesman for U.N....
The US Supreme Court’s reversal of constitutional protections for the right to an abortion has raised fears among civil rights groups and LGBT+ advocates that its ruling could lead to challenges against marriage equality and other rights previously defended by the court.A decision to revoke abortion rights from the high court’s conservative majority on 24 June “puts at risk all the liberty and autonomy rights secured by decades of case law both before and after Roe v Wade ”, said Jennifer Pizer, the acting chief legal officer with LGBT+ rights group Lambda Legal.The opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito...
Universities need to promptly reject such complaints in the first place, rather than starting a full-on "harassment" investigation process. Here's an excerpt from FIRE's press release:. Eight law students at American University are under investigation for participating in a heated back-and-forth following the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson draft...
Even states that are considered “safe” for abortion seekers could act to further protect and support the fundamental right. Jennifer Driver, State Innovation Exchange’s senior director of reproductive rights, further explained the importance of taking affirmative action in the wake of the SCOTUS abortion decision in Dobbs.
Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
It is no surprise that the US Supreme Court ruled in New York Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen on June 23 that the Second Amendment provides “a right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.” Everyone had expected this. What is surprising—at least to those...
Facebook removed posts from users last week who shared updates about abortion pills being mailed and temporarily banned some users amid a move by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Vice reported that the social media giant began removing the posts on Friday, the same day the...
To mark the supreme court judgment that guaranteed American women a right to abortion in 1973, the feminist magazine Ms. published a graphic photo of a dead 27-year-old woman kneeling over, surrounded by bloody towels. Her name was Gerri Santoro and she died alone in a motel room during a botched abortion in 1964, a mother to two young daughters who had left her violently abusive husband.
