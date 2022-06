SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) -- Seven people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Sullivan, Missouri, Sunday morning. The Sullivan Fire Protection District tells News 4 it responded to the fire in the 600 block of Elizabeth around 9:45 a.m. Six burn victims were already outside the residence but one was still inside when firefighters arrived. Firefighters searched through the flames in the home and found the seventh victim within a few minutes.

