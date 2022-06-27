ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CERT gives back to first responders

By Veronica Wernicke, Daily Sun Senior Writer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen firefighters fight the flames of a blaze, the heat and adrenaline can become so intense that they risk cardiac arrest. But members of the Firefighter Rehab Team with the Community Emergency Response Team in The Villages help keep firefighters safe with on-scene rehab by getting them water and snacks, and...

