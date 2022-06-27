ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Twin Cities' Animal Humane Society receives record $6 million donation

By Tim Nelson
mprnews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Twin Cities-based Animal Humane Society says a $6 million estate bequest — the largest gift in the organization's history — will kick-start a transformation of animal care in the metro area. Steven Nordberg and Betsy McDonald were dedicated volunteers who cared for what are known as...

CBS Minnesota

AHS receives $6 million donation from volunteers' estate

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Animal Humane Society says it has received the largest donation in the history of the organization.The $6 million gift comes from the estate of Steve Nordberg and Betsy McDonald, who were longtime volunteers before their deaths in 2020 and 2021, respectively.Much of the money will go to "a new first-of-its-kind adoption and animal care campus in St. Paul," AHS said, and $1 million will be set aside for the organization's strategic reserve fund.Nordberg and McDonald volunteered for thousands of hours feeding orphaned kittens to help them survive their first few weeks."Steve and Betsy were cat people at heart and knew that love comes in all sizes," AHS President and CEO Janelle Dixon said. "They doted on all the kittens and cats that came into their home over the years and relished helping tiny kittens grow into healthy, loving cats. Their dedication to our mission, and to animals in our community, will live on through their inspiring gift."  Earlier this year, an anonymous donor gave $1 million to AHS for the new St. Paul campus.Just this month, the organization helped rescue 47 cats from a car at a rest stop during extreme heat.
