Is there anything Rachel Blanchard cannot do? The answer is, no; not that we are aware of. She’s been acting since she was a child. She’s taken on some of the coolest roles in the best shows from our own teenage years, and she’s still working like it’s only been a year or two rather than almost 40 of them. She hasn’t aged a day, either, and we adore her.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO