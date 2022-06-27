Semi crashes into ditch on I-75 NB

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi flipped into a ditch on I-75 northbound on Sunday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday near Austin Boulevard.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, however, no one else was involved or injured.

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(Photo/ODOT)

(Photo/ODOT)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

The right shoulder was blocked in that area while crews cleaned up the crash.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash.

