Semi crashes into ditch on I-75 NB

By Katie Shatsby
 2 days ago

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi flipped into a ditch on I-75 northbound on Sunday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday near Austin Boulevard.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, however, no one else was involved or injured.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JEYWd_0gN7JVfQ00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsr1p_0gN7JVfQ00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ry99Z_0gN7JVfQ00
    (Photo/ODOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3egt0n_0gN7JVfQ00
    (Photo/ODOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e77d8_0gN7JVfQ00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

The right shoulder was blocked in that area while crews cleaned up the crash.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

