There are fewer than five months to go until the November General Election, in which Pennsylvania voters will select a new governor and U.S. Senator. A new poll commissioned by AARP Pennsylvania showed how residents over 50 are feeling about the candidates and the issues. In the 2018 midterm elections, Pennsylvanians age 50 years and older made up 61% of all voters in the state.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO