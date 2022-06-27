ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Submerged vehicle pulled from Jackson Point boat ramp

By Joshua Balling Email: jballing@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(June 25, 2022) A submerged sport-utility vehicle was pulled from the water off the Jackson Point...

www.ack.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Car crashes into trees along Route 6 in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A car went off Route 6 in Provincetown and into some trees in the median. The crash happened near the Snail Road turnoff. Remarkably the driver escaped any serious injuries. Provincetown Police were responding to reports the vehicle was operating at high speeds before the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
NECN

WATCH: Man in Cape Cod Beach Parking Fracas Tracked Down in Boat

A man who assaulted beachgoers at a Cape Cod Beach and threatened people with a knife was tracked down and taken into custody on a boat this weekend, police said. Massachusetts State Police shared aerial video of the arrest in Falmouth, which was assisted by a police helicopter's infrared camera. It showed "the wanted subject hiding aboard a boat off the coast of a peninsula that Falmouth PD was searching," police said in a statement.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Broken utility pole causes large power outage in Chatham

CHATHAM – A broken utility pole and resulting primary wires coming down knocked out power to about 4,500 Eversource customers in Chatham. The incident happened shortly before noon Tuesday on Old Queen Anne Road near Captain Kendrick Drive. Eversource was called to make repairs. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.
CHATHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Nantucket, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston

A man was told he needed a sticker to park at a Cape Cod beach. He reportedly left ‘very agitated,’ returned, and is now facing a slew of charges.

Following a lengthy search, a state police helicopter crew used infrared imaging to find the suspect hiding on a boat in West Falmouth Harbor. An Attleboro man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly slashed tires and assaulted several people in an angry rampage Sunday after being told that he needed a sticker to park at a Cape Cod beach, police said.
FALMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Zohaib Malik-Mohammad identified as 5-year-old boy pulled unresponsive from Cape Cod pond

As of Wednesday afternoon, Boston Children’s Hospital staff confirmed that Zohaib Malik-Mohammad is still in the ICU. A 5-year-old boy pulled unresponsive from a Cape Cod pond Sunday was identified on a GoFundMe page as Zohaib Malik-Mohammad. He was not breathing when he was discovered underwater at Snake Pond in Sandwich on Sunday evening. Bystanders and paramedics performed life-saving measures before taking the boy to Falmouth Hospital, the Sandwich Police Department said in a statement.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Video update: Falmouth Police call for helicopter, boat for search

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police called a Mass State Police helicopter and a boat to search a section of Snug Harbor for an unidentified subject. The party was located a couple of hours later. Mass State Police report that Sunday, Falmouth Police Department requested assistance locating a subject that was...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Child nearly drowns at Sandwich pond

SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that on Sunday at approximately 7 PM, they received a 911 call reporting a missing 5-year-old at Snake Pond Beach in Forestdale. Within moments, that report was updated to the child was found under the water and was not breathing. Sandwich Police and Fire responded to the scene, where bystanders were performing CPR. Officers and Paramedics rendered aid to the boy who was at the beach with a parent. The victim was transported by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital for treatment. This incident is under investigation with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected.
SANDWICH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Rover Discovery#Roof Rack#Jackson Point
WCVB

Boy, 5, pulled from pond in Sandwich, Massachusetts

SANDWICH, Mass. — A 5-year-old boy was unresponsive when he was pulled from a pond in Sandwich, Massachusetts on Sunday, officials said. Police received a 911 call at 7 p.m. reporting the missing boy at Snake Pond Beach. The child was quickly found in the water, but was not breathing.
ABC6.com

Man taken to hospital after being rescued from pond in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A man had to be taken to the hospital Sunday night, after being rescue from a pond in Lakeville. The Lakeville Fire Department said that crews responded to the scene at Long Pond just before 7 p.m. for reports of a missing swimmer. Firefighters deployed...
LAKEVILLE, MA
iheart.com

There Was A Fatal Drowning On Cape Cod Over The Weekend

There was a fatal drowning on Cape Saturday night. A 29-year old man from South Yarmouth died after going swimming in Long Pond. According to Yarmouth Police. The victim's identity has not been released. And on Sunday night a seven-year-old boy was rushed to Falmouth Hospital after he was found unresponsive and given CPR at Snake Pond Beach in Sandwich. No word on his current condition.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police seek missing juvenile

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are seeking a missing juvenile. Aiden Sanders was last seen in the Main Street area of Hyannis last Wednesday. Aiden is described as a 16-year-old white male who is 5;9″ tall and 140 lbs. He has light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Yankees hat, black shorts and a black shirt. Police say Aidan has Family in Orleans, and travels off Cape Cod to the Boston, Roxbury, Norwell area. If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387 or Detectives at 508-778-3820.
BARNSTABLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

29-year-old man drowns at Long Pond in South Yarmouth

YARMOUTH - A 29-year-old man was pulled from Long Pond in South Yarmouth after he disappeared into the water on Saturday.The victim was a resident at Yarmouth and was at the pond with his family, according to police. He was rescued by divers from the Yarmouth Fire Department and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police are not releasing the victim's name and said they are still investigating the drowning.
WCVB

Dozens arrested in multi-agency drug sweep in Brockton, Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — Dozens of people were arrested Tuesday morning in a massive drug sweep in Brockton, Massachusetts, state and local officials said. Investigators said the multi-agency operation was at least two months in the making and targeted drug dealers who were selling and trafficking opioids, including fentanyl in Brockton.
BROCKTON, MA
capecod.com

Storms cause scattered power outages on the Cape

FALMOUTH – Storms moving across the Cape caused scattered power outages. The largest one was in Falmouth, where according to reports, an osprey nest caught fire on a pole knocking out power to about 500 Eversource customers. On the outer Cape, scattered outages triggered numerous fire and burglar alarms....
FALMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Shark sighting in Truro temporarily closes beach

TRURO - It's that time of year again in Massachusetts - a great white shark sighting Tuesday temporarily closed a Cape Cod beach for swimming."SHARK ALERT!!" state shark biologist John Chisholm tweeted just after 1 p.m. "Shark sighted at Head of the Meadow Beach, Truro."The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's "Sharktivity" app reported that the confirmed sighting closed swimming at the beach from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
TRURO, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police trooper makes pitstop at Syah’s lemonade stand in Fairhaven

“On his way to a Cops and Cars, Car Show, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Jesse Walker found himself at a lemonade stand outside Gloria and Company in Fairhaven. A young girl by the name of Syah set up the stand and was excited to see Trooper Walker arrive in the pink cruiser and support her. With temperatures reaching the 90s who wouldn’t love an ice-cold lemonade?
FAIRHAVEN, MA
country1025.com

Great White Shark Shuts Down Cape Cod Beach

If you’re heading to Cape Cod for 4th of July weekend stay alert at the beaches. The Cape has become a hot spot in recent years for shark activity in the summertime and we had another sighting today which shut down a Cape Cod beach – and it was another biggun’.
TRURO, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy