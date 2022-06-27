Submerged vehicle pulled from Jackson Point boat ramp

SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that on Sunday at approximately 7 PM, they received a 911 call reporting a missing 5-year-old at Snake Pond Beach in Forestdale. Within moments, that report was updated to the child was found under the water and was not breathing. Sandwich Police and Fire responded to the scene, where bystanders were performing CPR. Officers and Paramedics rendered aid to the boy who was at the beach with a parent. The victim was transported by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital for treatment. This incident is under investigation with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected.

SANDWICH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO