The Unavoidable Role for Brands in the Battle Over Abortion Rights

MIAMI BEACH – Concerns in several South Florida neighborhoods over bizarre and hateful flyers left outside of homes.Someone dropped off little baggies filled with corn and messages ranting about child grooming, Disney and the Jewish community.One North Miami Beach resident told us she's sick over it."This felt made us feel threatened in our own neighborhood because the propaganda wasn't just against us but LGBTQ and other ethnic groups," the resident said. "But mostly against the Jewish people and we have been here for 24 years in this neighborhood and nothing like this has happened before."Police say a threat was not made, so, as of now, there is no crime, but they will continue to investigate.
After voters read ‘positive, biographical statements’ about Taddeo, their support for shot up by another 20 percentage points. Less than a month into her bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, Democratic Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo holds a substantial lead in popularity and name recognition over her Primary opponents, according to new internal polling figures her campaign shared Tuesday.
Coral Ridge Ministries, the huge influential church in northeast Fort Lauderdale, has lost its attempt to overturn the decades-old libel standards. The U. S. Supreme Court refused Monday to consider the church’s appeal of their case suing the Southern Poverty Law Center for placing the church on its list of hate groups for opposing LGBT rights.
DORAL, Fla. – Speaking at a breakfast hosted by a self-proclaimed “pro-family” organization, Florida’s lieutenant governor hailed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion laws up to individual states, as nothing short of miraculous. Republican Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez was...
Less than a week after the first anniversary of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse, Surfside residents will stage a protest in observation of another historic day: the anniversary of the Stonewall riots of 1969. Today at 5 p.m., demonstrators plan to gather outside the Surfside Town Hall prior to...
FLORIDA — A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly distributing. $230 million in adulterated HIV drugs that were ultimately dispensed to unsuspecting patients throughout the country, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. According to an indictment unsealed on June 17, Lazaro Hernandez, 51, of Miami,...
If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
One day in the spring of 2021, Miami resident Latoyla Yasheen Cooper-Levy attended an orientation session for a new job. When she returned to the homeless encampment where she'd lived for three years, all her belongings were gone. She'd left everything inside her tent, organized in a way that would...
[BROWARD COUNTY] – As rents continue to increase in South Florida, Broward County has launched a new website to help tenants understand their rights under Florida law. The website provides a one-stop-shop with resources for renters including access to the new Tenant Bill of Rights which landlords are required to distribute to all new renters. The website also addresses concerns regarding tenant/landlord issues, termination notices, lease renewals and evictions.
‘We are confident she will advocate on behalf of the 24,000 active and retired law enforcement officers across the state.’. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book’s re-election campaign in Senate District 35 now has support from a local chapter of the world’s largest police union. The Florida Fraternal Order...
MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales is facing alarming allegations.He's accused of corruption, retaliation and a slew of unethical activities.On Tuesday, Morales acknowledged the allegations, which were made by two Miami Police Department officers.He called the accusations "baseless and meritless."Here's his full statement:"I am aware of the meritless allegations being made by two members of the department against our agency, my staff, and me."The two employees received notice of intent to issue discipline stemming from an internal investigation and unfortunately, it appears that they have chosen to make baseless accusations to preemptively mitigate any discipline at the expense of the department's reputation and our members' morale. "I take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and I look forward to and welcome the appropriate outside agency to conduct any investigation deemed necessary. I pledge to cooperate fully with the investigation to ensure a transparent process that reveals the truth, clears the department and myself of any wrongdoing, and allows us to put this distraction behind us so we can get back to the department's mission of keeping our community safe."
The bipartisan Safer Communities Act sped through congress following a string of mass shootings in the U.S. It was passed by the Senate Thursday and the House on Friday. "From Columbine to Sandy Hook to Charleston, Orlando, Las Vegas Parkland, El Paso, Atlanta, Buffalo, Uvalde and for the shootings that happen every day in the streets that are mass shootings and we don't even hear about, the number of people killed every day in the streets,” said President Biden. “Their message to us was do something and how many times I heard that, just do something. For God's sake, just do something. Well today, we did."
Two Miami men were convicted Monday for conning vulnerable addiction treatment patients, rural hospitals and health insurance companies out of $1.4 billion in a healthcare fraud scam that spanned Florida, Georgia and Missouri, according to authorities. Jorge Perez, 62, and Ricardo Perez, 59, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit...
Gas and oil prices are heading in the right direction, finally. But the reasons why might be no cause for celebration. Traders drove down the price of U.S. crude oil 11% over the past two weeks and gas prices followed suit, dropping 21 cents a gallon from Florida’s record high of $4.89 set on June 13, travel club AAA said in its weekly gas price update. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum ...
MIAMI (WSVN) - A picture in time of the Vietnam War 50 years later, as the “Napalm girl” received her last laser treatment in South Florida from a world renowned doctor specializing in burns. To the world, she is “Napalm girl,” the girl in the picture taken during...
Miami-Dade GOP Chairman Rene Garcia dismissed criticism that the local Republican Party Executive Committee he chairs was being taken over by Proud Boys members. "For the Miami Herald to identify and say that one or two members, (who) are part of the Proud Boys, is a complete takeover of the GOP... that is pretty much inaccurate and a lie," Garcia said in an interview with NBC 6's Jackie Nespral on the political show Impact.
