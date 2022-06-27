ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PHILS STUBBS’ RBI SINGLE GAVE HIS DAD SOMETHING TO CHEER!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego native Garrett Stubbs struck out in his first three...

fastphillysports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers star sends blunt message to Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s emotional reunion with his former fans in Atlanta appears to have rubbed at least one Los Angeles Dodger the wrong way. Freeman left the Braves after 12 seasons to join the Dodgers, and the weekend series marked his first games in Atlanta since departing. Freeman was clearly emotional and did not hide how mixed his feelings were to be playing against the Braves in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Talk Nats

Game #78 Nats are trying to keep the momentum going!

They say that momentum is only as good as your next game’s pitcher, and here we are with Paolo Espino who pitched well enough to beat the Phillies until a bullpen implosion, and again last time out against the Rangers. The issue with Espino is going deep into games. He actually pitched into the sixth inning over the weekend in Texas going 5 1/3 of one run baseball.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies meet in game 2 of series

Atlanta Braves (43-32, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-36, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (8-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-4, 4.23 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -139, Phillies +119; over/under is 8 1/2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

