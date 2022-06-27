PHILS STUBBS’ RBI SINGLE GAVE HIS DAD SOMETHING TO CHEER!

They say that momentum is only as good as your next game’s pitcher, and here we are with Paolo Espino who pitched well enough to beat the Phillies until a bullpen implosion, and again last time out against the Rangers. The issue with Espino is going deep into games. He actually pitched into the sixth inning over the weekend in Texas going 5 1/3 of one run baseball.

