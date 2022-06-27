PHILS STUBBS’ RBI SINGLE GAVE HIS DAD SOMETHING TO CHEER!

Freddie Freeman’s emotional reunion with his former fans in Atlanta appears to have rubbed at least one Los Angeles Dodger the wrong way. Freeman left the Braves after 12 seasons to join the Dodgers, and the weekend series marked his first games in Atlanta since departing. Freeman was clearly emotional and did not hide how mixed his feelings were to be playing against the Braves in Atlanta.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
They say that momentum is only as good as your next game’s pitcher, and here we are with Paolo Espino who pitched well enough to beat the Phillies until a bullpen implosion, and again last time out against the Rangers. The issue with Espino is going deep into games. He actually pitched into the sixth inning over the weekend in Texas going 5 1/3 of one run baseball.
Atlanta Braves (43-32, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-36, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (8-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-4, 4.23 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -139, Phillies +119; over/under is 8 1/2...
The Philadelphia Phillies have indicated that Bryce Harper is out indefinitely after fracturing his thumb during Saturday’s game, but a new report is offering a more exact timetable for when he may return. In an appearance on MLB Network’s “MLB Central” Monday, reporter Jon Morosi indicated that the Phillies...
With free agency still two days away, rumors about P.J. Tucker landing in Philadelphia continue to percolate. After Marc Stein reported earlier in the week that multiple executives believe the 76ers will sign Tucker to a three-year, $30M contract, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer conveys a similar sentiment today.
