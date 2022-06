Edinson Cavani wants to finish his career in Spain and has offers on the table from four clubs ahead of next season. One club that is desperate to sign the Uruguayan this summer is Valencia who looks set to make a move for the veteran striker soon, with the chase for the 35-year-old already been given the green light by the new coach of the La Liga giants Gennaro Gattuso states Todofichajes.

SOCCER ・ 21 HOURS AGO