Hinckley Township, OH

Kids chop down trees without permission: Hinckley Township Police Blotter

By Brian Lisik, special to cleveland.com
 2 days ago
A resident reported several trees cut down in a wooded area on his property. The man told police he had seen juveniles playing in the woods...

Woman scammed by phony oil rig worker: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter

On June 11, a woman reported being scammed out of $20,000 by a man claiming to work on an oil rig in Alaska. The victim said the two began an online dating relationship in May and he convinced her to take out a loan and send him $20,000 for a drill bit. The man later asked for $35,000 to help his crew get off the oil rig after encountering trouble there.
BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, OH
Record-Breaking Ohio Meth Bust

Ohio Police are celebrating a record-breaking drug bust in the southern part of the state on Friday. When members of the County Drug and Major Crime Task Force conducted a raid on a home at 411 Walnut Street, they made a major discovery.
Indiana Residents Injured in Coshocton County

Nick McWilliams reporting – An early-morning crash in Coshocton County led to injuries for three teenagers from Indiana. According to release, the sheriff’s office received an emergency call just before 5 a.m. to State Route 643 for a rollover accident. It was determined that 18-year-old Jesse Yoder was...
On The Lookout: DeWitt bank robber

(WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a bank robbery suspect. The person pictured below wore a mask and demanded money from a teller at the M&T Bank at Marshall’s Plaza on 3417 Erie Blvd on Monday around 2 p.m.  Police say the man, who […]
US Marshals offer reward for Ohio man suspected in dog fighting ring

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward Monday for information leading to the arrest of an Ohio man accused of being involved in dog fights. U.S. Marshals said Ronald Smith, 39, is suspected of playing a role in a dog fighting ring. Smith is wanted on...
Father of slain 3-year-old pummels boy’s accused killer in court, Ohio video shows

The father of a slain 3-year-old attacked the boy’s accused killer in an Ohio courtroom, landing several blows before being restrained by sheriff’s deputies, video shows. In the June 23 courtroom video, obtained by TV station WLWT, Tonio Hughes is seen rushing up behind the defendant and punching him repeatedly in the head. Deputies wrestle Hughes to the ground and call for backup.
Cat stolen from NE Nebraska recovered by authorities in Colorado

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- A family's stolen cat was found after it was missing for a month. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, a northeast Nebraska family's cat, named Katobi, was reported missing and stolen from a Woodland Park neighborhood back in May. Authorities said an area college student...
Ohio robocallers put on alert

The target is Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers, a technology that allows voice calls using a broadband internet connection instead of a regular phone line. Some businesses use them to reach potential customers.
Bison charges, gores man at Yellowstone, officials say

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming — A Colorado man was injured in his arm Monday after he was gored by a bison while walking on a boardwalk at Yellowstone National Park, officials say. A news release from the National Parks Service says the attack occurred near Giant Geyser at Old...
Alligator drags person into South Carolina retention pond, authorities say

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina — A person was killed after being grabbed by an alligator at a retention pond and dragged into the water, authorities say. A news release from the Horry County Police Department says the attack occurred at about 11:45 a.m. Friday at the pond at a housing development near Myrtle Beach. The victim reportedly was near the edge of the pond when the alligator attacked.
5 Iowans charged in fentanyl distribution ring

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — United State Department of Justice officials said five Iowans face federal charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Authorities said the arrests are part of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases occurring in Cass and Shelby Counties. “The investigation identified a fentanyl...
