New York City, NY

Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State's Progress Combating COVID-19

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. "New Yorkers should continue making use of the resources we have at our disposal to fight COVID-19 and keep each other safe and well," Governor Hochul said. "This includes staying up to date on vaccination doses and getting...

www.longisland.com

News Channel 34

Increase in New York State Childcare Income Standards

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo announced an increase in state childcare standards. The new childcare standards would support anyone earning below three-hundred percent of the federal poverty level with assistance. Previously, the income standard for childcare subsidies was two-hundred percent. Lupardo says that in this year’s budget, New York State allocated […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Democratic race for New York State Governor

ALBANY, NY – The primary races getting the most attention statewide today are the contests for governor. Both Democrats and Republicans are selecting their candidates. As NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine shows us, Governor Hochul looked strong going into today’s Democratic contest. Leading in the polls is current Governor, Kathy Hochul. Since taking office, she has […]
POLITICS
cnycentral.com

Attis employees detail other issues with ethanol plant

VOLNEY, N.Y. — The smell continues. The burning aroma coming from the Attis Biofuels plant in Volney is not the only problem with the company, say former employees. One former employee said she’s been trying to get answers from someone at Attis Biofuels for months after being furloughed. Sue Fritzen said they owe her between four to six thousand dollars.
VOLNEY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Hochul Wins Democratic Nomination For New York Governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul won the Democratic nomination for New York governor Tuesday, setting her on an expected path to win the governor’s office in November. Hochul beat back primary challenges from New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wutv29.com

'Blue State' New York most likely staying true to its color

In the past year, more than one million voters switched their party affiliation to Republican — that's according to an associated press analysis of 43 states. However, this “Red Wave” as some have called it isn’t likely to change things here in New York. The 2018...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrvo.org

Live Results: New York State 2022 Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday, June 28 in the New York primary elections, including a notable primary for governor and lieutenant governor. (The state's primaries for U.S. House seats are in August.) Follow the results live.
ELECTIONS
cityandstateny.com

New York’s 2022 Democratic gubernatorial primary results

Gov. Kathy Hochul cruised to victory in the Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, all but guaranteeing her reelection in November. Ten minutes after the polls closed, at 9:10 p.m., NBC News had called the race for Hochul, and by 9:30 p.m., The Associated Press and NY1 also declared Hochul the winner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

NY Leaders React to Passage of Nat’l Gun Control Law

President Biden has signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into the law. Touted as the most significant gun control legislation in 30 years, the law, among other things, enhance background checks for anyone under 21 looking to purchase a firearm and invest more money into mental health. New York elected...
LAW
WHEC TV-10

NY State creates online tool to determine small business eligibility for tax credits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State has a new online tool to determine if a small business is eligible for a tax credit program. The Capital Costs Tax Credit Program is distributing $250 million to businesses under 100 employees that invested in protecting public health during the pandemic, such as buying disinfecting supplies or upgrading their HVAC system to better filter viral particles from the air. The money, coming in the form of tax breaks, will also go to businesses that expanded or added more outdoor spaces to promote social distancing.
ROCHESTER, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Sues National Gun Distributors for Fueling Gun Violence Crisis and Endangering New Yorkers

New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a landmark lawsuit against multiple gun distributors for fueling the gun violence crisis and endangering New Yorkers. In her nation-leading lawsuit, Attorney General James alleges that 10 gun distributors sold tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers that were then converted into unserialized, untraceable handguns and assault-style weapons, known as ghost guns. These gun distributors violated several laws, including New York’s licensing laws, by selling weapons to felons and others without a background check. Attorney General James’ lawsuit stands out by detailing how these businesses repeatedly undermined the law and flooded New York’s streets with illegal ghost guns that harmed New Yorkers. For the first time, Attorney General James is invoking a newly enacted Public Nuisance statute to hold these gun distributors responsible. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on New York’s gun laws, Attorney General James is taking action to protect New Yorkers and combat the gun violence crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Southern Tier Primary Election Voter Guide 2022

(WETM) – Voters across New York State will head to the polls on June 28 for the 2022 primary elections. Southern Tier voters have several elections to pay attention to, including county legislative seats, town justices, and committee members. Hundreds of people in the Southern Tier had already cast their ballots for early voting, according […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Can Your Driver’s License Legally Be Revoked In New York State For Medical Reasons?

Can you lose your driving privileges in New York State due to a medical condition? Recently, in Buffalo, a bicyclist was killed and two others injured when a driver suffered a medical emergency. While the news stories did not explain what the medical issue was, I started thinking about whether people with a history of medical problems or a newly diagnosed issue should be able to keep their driver's licenses.
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

NY has more than 15,000 summer jobs available

A record number of summer job opportunities are available to New Yorkers in a variety of industries, in every region of the state. From amusement parks and restaurants to farms and summer camps, the New York State Department of Labor’s Seasonal Job Bank already has over 15,000 jobs posted with more to come as we roll into the summer months.
JOBS
