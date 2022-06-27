ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
June 27, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Two Fatal Accidents. TRP Volunteers Needed. Postage Rising!

By EOA Staff
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Eye On Annapolis

Tips For A Safe Fourth of July from the Annapolis Fire Department

The Fourth of July celebration is traditionally known for delicious grilled food, family fun, and beautiful fireworks. While fireworks can be fun to watch, “Using them in an unsafe and incorrect manner may lead to serious injury or death, in addition, structure fires have occurred from non-ground-based fireworks that don’t land where people want them to land, so it is best to leave the fireworks to the professionals.” says Annapolis Fire Chief Douglas Remaley.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Executive To Announce Free Meals For Students, Families

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County will soon begin offering students and their families free meal options, according to government officials. There will be several opportunities to access free meals this summer, officials said. “During the school year, many of our children in Howard County receive free or reduced-price meals, but when school is out in the summer, our children and families relying on those meals still need options,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said. “Plus, as we’re seeing the costs of groceries increase, it’s making it harder for folks in our community to make ends meet. We are working together in Howard County to make sure families don’t go hungry this summer.” Ball will join school officials and community members to announce the plan for providing free meals on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Laurel Woods Elementary School in Laurel, Maryland.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile, 4 Adults Hospitalized After Dundalk House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were hospitalized after a house fire overnight in Dundalk that damaged three homes, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. Units responded at 12:38 a.m. to the 7800 block of Harold Road, where an end rowhouse was ablaze with fire spreading along the roof to adjoining homes, officials said. Four adults and a juvenile were transported to local hospitals for smoke inhalation and are expected to survive, officials said. BCFD said about 35 fire units responded to the scene and the fire was called under control after 1 a.m. Investigators found that the fire began on the back deck of a house on the 1800 block of Church Road. Officials said the fire spread quickly, eventually involving three homes, a shed and four automobiles parked in the back yards of the affected homes. An investigation is ongoing, but officials said there is no evidence that accelerants were used.
DUNDALK, MD
Daily Voice

Investigation Launched After Construction Equipment Set On Fire In Westminster

A suspicious fire is under investigation in Maryland after officials were called to a Westminster development in Carroll County. Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the area of Starry Night Drive and Scarlet Sky Drive in Westminster shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, when neighbors reported a fire in construction equipment in the Stonegate Development.
WESTMINSTER, MD
pasadenavoice.com

Historic Hancock’s Resolution: A Little Farm With A Big Story

Nestled on just over 26 acres near Bodkin Creek in Pasadena is a historic property called Hancock’s Resolution. The original stone main house was built in 1785 by Stephen Hancock Jr. At that time, the property was an approximate 410-acre farm known as a “middling plantation,” or middle-class farm.
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Hospitalized After Truck Overturns In Edgewood

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver was hospitalized Wednesday morning after their truck overturned in Harford County. The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Trimble Road and Route 24 in Edgewood, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. It took first responders less than five minutes to free the driver from the wreck, the fire department said. The driver was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash. At 5:52 this morning, #jmvfc8 responded to Trimble Rd & RT24 in #Edgewood for an overturned truck with rescue. Volunteer Firefighters freed the seriously injured person is just under 5 min. EMS clinicians transported the patient to @shocktrauma. #HarfordTraffic pic.twitter.com/0HvQNlrqwW — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) June 29, 2022
EDGEWOOD, MD
Commercial Observer

Baltimore Warehouse to Be Converted to Apartments

Chasen Companies has acquired 600 South Caroline Street, a 50,000-square-foot warehouse in Baltimore, Md., for $10 million, and plans to turn the building into apartments. The Meyer Seed Company, a three-generation, family-run seed and garden supply operation, was the seller, having owned the property since 1969. MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Community organization creates petition opposing new White Marsh recycling facility

WHITE MARSH, MD—A new recycling facility has been proposed for the White Marsh area, and community members are voicing their concerns. Back in March, the White Marsh-Cowenton Community Association reported that PEH Organics Recycling, Inc. purchased the property located at 11235-11239 Philadelphia Road (formerly Vince’s Auto), with plans to operate it as an “Organic Recycling Facility.” With the Eastern Sanitary … Continue reading "Community organization creates petition opposing new White Marsh recycling facility" The post Community organization creates petition opposing new White Marsh recycling facility appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
whatsupmag.com

Your Community Coffeeshop: The Big Bean

The Big Bean | thebigbean.com | 558 Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard, Severna Park | 410-384-7744 | 888 Bestgate Road, Ste. 110, Annapolis | 410-216-2911. Christie Coster worked at The Big Bean in Severna Park for five years, but it was more than just a job. It was part of her life. She missed it when she moved out of state. “I always wanted to come back,” says Coster, who lived in New Mexico for a decade. “When I left here, I felt part of me was missing. When I moved back, the owner and a close friend let me work for a few days a week.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WMDT.com

Four arrested following strong-arm robbery in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Four suspects were arrested early Saturday morning on robbery and other related charges in Ocean City. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported strong-arm robbery. Police met with the 25-year-old male victim from Baltimore who reported that he had been assaulted by three males who stole some of his personal property. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and was taken to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of injuries.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bonus Podcast: Annapols: An American Story

For the past few years, Historic Annapolis has been busy. And this year, the fruits of their labors were borne in a spectacular new museum on Main Street– Annapolis: An American Story!. Today, we speak with Mary-Angela Hardwick who is the VP of Education and Interpretation for Historic Annapolis;...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
