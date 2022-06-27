ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Legislator Mulé Partners with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County to Host “Composting with Cornell” in Baldwin

By Chris Boyle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGardening enthusiasts recently joined Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D - Freeport) at the Baldwin Community Garden to learn how to reduce household waste and naturally enrich their soil during “Composting with...

Legislator Trotta Congratulates New Kings Park Eagle Scout

Ryan Schlossberg of Eagle Scout Troop 75 in Kings Park recently completed his requirements to attain the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. For his community service project, he created and installed a garden around the flagpole and Memorial Plaque at the RJO Intermediate School in Kings Park. In addition, he donated the remaining $300 he had raised through his fundraising efforts to the student activities at the Kings Park Heritage Museum located at the school. Ryan’s project benefited two community initiatives.
KINGS PARK, NY
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Extending Tax Exemption Application Deadline for Homeowners Affected by Superstorm Sandy

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed new legislation (S.8718/A.9424) to extend the deadline to apply for tax exemption on renovations to or the reconstruction of residential properties affected by Superstorm Sandy. The new law extends the deadline by two years, to March 1, 2024. Applications for a tax exemption are available here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Legislator Lafazan to Propose Ban on Concealed Carry Handguns on Nassau County Properties and Public Transit

Nassau County Legislator Joshua A. Lafazan (D-Woodbury) has announced a new bill, banning concealed carry on Nassau County properties. These county properties include the Nassau County Community College campus, Nassau County public transit, and any other buildings and properties owned by the County. This bill proposal comes after the United...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New Self-Storage Facility Planned For Sunrise Highway in Copiague

Safe N Lock Self Storage is planning to construct a new self-storage facility on a lot on the north side of Sunrise Highway, just west of Court Street in Copiague. The company develops and manages self-storage facilities. It has 18 self-storage facilities in the New York City area, with two already on Long Island. They have eight projects under development including this one in Copiague.
COPIAGUE, NY
American Airpower Museum Presents Warbird Weekends Salute To American Airpower

In a patriotic salute to American Airpower, the American Airpower Museum will host a series of Warbird Weekends on selected Saturdays (weather permitting) for the remainder of their 2022 flying season, July 16th through October 29th. Come and watch extremely rare aircraft, featuring the museum’s squadron of vintage WWII bombers and fighters, as they perform exciting flight demonstrations. The American Airpower Museum at Republic Airport is Long Island’s only flying military aviation museum.
FARMINGDALE, NY
Governor Hochul Announces July 4th Fireworks Spectacular at Jones Beach

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the fireworks display at Jones Beach State Park will take place on Independence Day, one week from today. The Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular at Jones Beach will be a 25-minute dazzling display that will feature a variety of colors and sights illuminating the sky at Long Island's popular oceanfront park.
MUSIC
The Bowl Serving Poke, Ramen and Bubble Tea Opens in Lynbrook

The Bowl recently opened in Lynbrook and is offering up all three of the most trendy Asian food options out there on Long Island right now: Poke, Ramen and Bubble Tea. You would think that with the variety of menu items - most places are only offering one or the other - might mean they can’t possibly excel at all of them but online reviews say otherwise.
LYNBROOK, NY
Attorney General James Sues National Gun Distributors for Fueling Gun Violence Crisis and Endangering New Yorkers

New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a landmark lawsuit against multiple gun distributors for fueling the gun violence crisis and endangering New Yorkers. In her nation-leading lawsuit, Attorney General James alleges that 10 gun distributors sold tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers that were then converted into unserialized, untraceable handguns and assault-style weapons, known as ghost guns. These gun distributors violated several laws, including New York’s licensing laws, by selling weapons to felons and others without a background check. Attorney General James’ lawsuit stands out by detailing how these businesses repeatedly undermined the law and flooded New York’s streets with illegal ghost guns that harmed New Yorkers. For the first time, Attorney General James is invoking a newly enacted Public Nuisance statute to hold these gun distributors responsible. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on New York’s gun laws, Attorney General James is taking action to protect New Yorkers and combat the gun violence crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
What to Do: Summer Movies by Moonlight in Town of Oyster Bay Parks

The Town of Oyster Bay is hosting its free ‘Movies by Moonlight’ at local parks on Thursday evenings this summer, beginning July 7 and concluding on August 11. Oyster Bay residents are welcome to bring blankets and chairs when attending these family-friendly movies. Seating and pre-movie activities will...
OYSTER BAY, NY
Juniper at the Vanderbilt: American-Style Restaurant Hailed as Long Island’s “Hidden Gem” by Customers

Hailed as a “hidden gem” among Long Island’s competitive restaurant scene by their many ecstatic customers, Juniper at the Vanderbilt is a newer entry to the local eatery scene, but is already making a name for itself with its combination of delicious cuisine and fine décor, nestled in the center of the Vanderbilt By Beechwood Homes apartment complex in Westbury, New York.
WESTBURY, NY
Rudy Giuliani Assaulted, Sunday, While Campaigning for Son

Rudy Giuliani, 78, was attacked by a worker at a ShopRite on Staten Island on Sunday, while campaigning for Andrew Giuliani, leaving the former NY City mayor shaken. NY gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani has issued the following statement:. “Innocent people are attacked in today’s New York all of the time....
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Wanted for Attempted Robbery at Boost Mobile in Brentwood

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who attempted to rob a Brentwood business in May. A man entered Boost Mobile, located at 122 Heyward St., on May 24 at approximately 1:25 p.m., approached...
BRENTWOOD, NY
Mom Arrested for DWI with 2 of Her Kids in the Car

The Nassau County Police Department reports a DWI – Leandra’s Law arrest that occurred at 10:06pm on Sunday, June 26, 2022 in Roosevelt. According to Police, Officers responded to an accident that occurred at 9:25pm on Babylon Turnpike and Cumberland Avenue where a 2010 Mercedes Benz with a California registration collided into a parked unoccupied tow truck. Upon arrival, Officers observed a female adult holding a female, 4, who was bleeding from a laceration on the forehead and a male, 3, standing with her who did not have any visible signs of injury. Subsequent to the investigation, the female driver, Sheila Jadick, 31, of 1299 Corporate Drive Westbury was taken into custody at 10:06 pm and transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment. A Nassau County Medic transported the children to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries; they were released into the custody of a family member.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

