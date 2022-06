Somerset is applying for one million dollars in sports tourism funds. The city is looking to upgrade youth sports facilities in the community. Alan Keck, Somerset Mayor said right now, they’re picturing a blend of soccer and football, maybe even lacrosse, baseball potential on outdoor turf. Then indoors, they’re really going to focus on tennis, pickleball, archery, and then if the money comes together maybe basketball and volleyball as well. A bill passed in a recent legislative session includes $1 million for Somerset’s Parks and Recreations. The plan is to get to work as soon as everything is approved. Mayor Keck hopes to finish the new sports facility by early 2024.

