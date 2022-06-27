Police presence at Campbell County churches on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people were convicted in a 2018 South Knoxville shooting Tuesday, according to a release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office. The shooting happened at 2923 Smith Lane in October, the release said. The four convicted suspects, identified as Bobby Hansard, 28, Sean Longmire, 22, Elijah Dozard, 23, and Joseph Bellew, 24, reportedly drove to the address and opened fire on “a group of individuals” after an argument. When they arrived, Hansard and one other reportedly pulled out handguns and began firing.
