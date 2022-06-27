Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 60 Months in Prison for Possessing Methamphetamine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody and facing multiple charges in a drug and gun case. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police saw a man on Monday morning on E. Ohio Street conduct a narcotics transaction. When police announced their presence, the suspect fled and officers gave chase. Once they caught the suspect, he was identified as 19-year-old Robert Jamison. Police then recovered 83 stamp bags of heroin, a bag of crack cocaine, and nearly $1,500 in cash. After obtaining a search warrant for Jamison's vehicle, police also found marijuana and two firearms. Jamison is now facing charges of receiving stolen property, firearms violations, possession with intent to deliver, and possession.
