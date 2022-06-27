ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boswell, PA

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 60 Months in Prison for Possessing Methamphetamine

 2 days ago
JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Boswell, PA, has been sentenced in federal court to a total of 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on his conviction of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, United...

steven.
2d ago

5 years in prison for drugs which is fine but you rob a bank in nyc your out by dawn the next morning to do it again.

WTAJ

Blair County man wanted for home improvement fraud

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a Blair County man they say is wanted for home improvement fraud. Allegheny Township police are looking for Terry Wayne Geist Jr. It’s reported that he has an active warrant for felony home improvement fraud. He’s known to do business as Keystone Custom Carpentry, police said. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested after breaking into vehicles in Pennsylvania, Florida

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State police said the man they believe broke into dozens of cars in Westmoreland County is behind bars in Florida, now accused of doing the same thing there.John Hughes allegedly stole guns, jewelry, and electronics locally and stashed them in the home of a woman who police are calling a co-conspirator.Pennsylvania State Police said it was Volusia County police who said they'd picked up John Hughes for allegedly breaking into dozens of cars, taking thousands in jewelry, guns, and money while driving a vehicle that was registered in Pennsylvania.Troopers were able to contact the owner of the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police to Test Items Found in Stolen Vehicle for DNA

SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois will utilize DNA testing to help crack a case involving a stolen vehicle that was found abandoned in Clearfield County. Police say an abandoned vehicle was found on a private property along Old 255 Road, in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, on Saturday, May 25, around 8:50 a.m.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
