ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

How To Become An Animal Advocate!

By Wendy Diamond
animalfair.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany animals are lucky enough to be in good, loving homes, treated as a family member, and well cared for by their pet parents… However, MILLIONS of animals are NOT so lucky. Thousands of cases of animal cruelty reported each year while it is estimated that thousands of cases go unreported…...

animalfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

This puppy wore a tuxedo for his adopters but they never showed up

Dogs are rightfully a man’s best friend. For a person, a dog might just be a pet animal, but for the dog, their owners are their whole world. This puppy was in the hopes of finding a ‘furever’ home, but the fates were not in his favour... at least not on his first adoption day.
PETS
pawmypets.com

See inside the house of woman living with over 1,000 cats

She has actually ‘moved out’ of one of her bedrooms in favor of giving the cats a little bit more space. People have ideas of what a insane cat lady looks like, but this is definitely a special case. Meet Lynea Lattanzio, who fully acknowledges herself that she’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dogstodays.com

What Is The Most Aggressive Breed Of Dog?

What was the first thing to come to your mind? If you thought “pitbull,” you’re not alone. Many people believe that pit bulls (and pitbull-type dogs) are inherently dangerous, but this isn’t true. And yet, time and time again, we hear warnings against having a bully breed as a pet for children, or we see people shy away on the street when the neighborhood pit shuffles down the sidewalk.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Welfare#Animal Rescue#Volunteers#Animal Cruelty#Animal Shelter#Russian#Animal Fair
lexnau.com

Bli.nd Puppy With Pink Color Fur Has Grown Into A True Dog Missionary!

He was the smartest dog ever! What a beautiful puppy, he is so precious. The pink adds to his personality! 🥰. Everyone believes he’s a piglet when they just look at him, but he’s actually a puppy with a striking pink coat that you have most surely never seen before. His name is Piglet.
PETS
a-z-animals.com

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended)

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended) This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Having a cat as a pet is all you’ve ever wanted. It’s...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
lexnau.com

Puppy best friends greet one another with a Hug every time they see each other!

A beautiful moment to behold! Sweet puppy love! ❤🐶. Cooper, a Havanese, and Simba, a mini Goldendoodle, are neighbors and best friends. They’ve been best friends since they were puppies, when their families adopted them at the same time. Simba’s owner, Roberto Couto, stated that Simba and Cooper...
PETS
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

Top 10 Terrier Dog Breeds

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.
ANIMALS
lexnau.com

Grizzly – A Mother Brown Bear Protecting Her Three Tiny Newborn Cubs!

Mother’s love is sacred, whether it is human or animal…! Motherly love at its finest!. Super mom… But the newborn cubs do not look so tiny! ❤️. “BEARY” amazing Momma Bear who has her “paws full” with three adorable Cubs. The mother doesnt want the cubs to be watered down.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Goose Saves Stray Puppy From Very Cold Weather With Its Wings

Empathizing isn’t simply something unique for humans. animals can likewise empathize. Nevertheless, although there are still kind individuals, most of the people a lot of times just shut their eyes and pick not to help. Animals have feelings just like people. They empathize not just with people but also...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Chewy Declines Returned Pet Food, Surprises Grieving Pet Owner Instead

Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
MADISON, WI
pawmypets.com

Stray Dog With Bone Stuck In Its Mouth Gets Pampered At The Veterinarian

Bones can be fantastic treats for dogs, however they can also be a safety hazard. Every once in a while, a bone can get lodged in a dog’s mouth and create problems. When I was younger, we took our family dog to the vet when her breath began smelling putrid. My mother thought there might be something happening with her gut, however it turned out that she just had a bone lodged in the roof of her mouth.
ANIMALS
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Petco Love and Black Dog Animal Rescue Encourage Pet Fostering

Nonprofit organizations partner for National Foster a Pet Month to encourage more pet parents to lend a (temporary) hand or home to pets in need during busy summer season. Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) is teaming up with national nonprofit Petco Love and Skechers with its BOBS from Skechers philanthropic footwear collection, to put the focus on the fun in fostering pets. Pet fostering is lifesaving and critical for animal shelters particularly during the busy summer season.
PET SERVICES
PetsRadar

Cat who ‘potty trained’ himself to use the bathroom is just hilarious

A ‘potty trained’ cat has become an internet star, after going viral and capturing delighted fans. The original picture shared on Reddit by user tunalemon, shows a white cat sitting on the toilet inside a bathroom, looking back at the camera. The hilarious caption alongside it says, "Finding out that my cat potty trained himself."
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy