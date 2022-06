PLYMOUTH, Wis. — A tinge of excitement framed Christine Lodes voice as she talked about her job at Sargento Foods in Plymouth. “It’s so cool seeing the cheese literally get cut from blocks to shredded cheese into a bag and then into a box,” she said while fixing a bag deflator assembly on one of the company’s machines. ”Then all of a sudden, walking into a store and seeing that same exact bag in the stores. It’s just so cool being able to see that.”

