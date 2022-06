The numbers seem to show that Pittsburgh Steelers running back and 2021 rookie Najee Harris enjoyed an excellent debut pro season. According to ESPN stats, Harris ended last campaign fourth overall with 1,200 rushing yards, and the 24-year-old also contributed seven rushing touchdowns to go along with 74 receptions for 467 yards and three additional scores. However, former offensive lineman and current analyst Ross Tucker raised eyebrows when he said last week that he "was not overly impressed by" Harris and added that does not believe Harris is "a special player."

