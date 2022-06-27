ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles reset: Adley Rutschman’s grandfather — and 1,000 others — eager for his ‘homecoming’ in Seattle

By Andy Kostka, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKB8f_0gN7G0Af00
Adley Rutschman, second from right, the Orioles' 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick, poses for pictures with his family, sister, Josie, left, father, Randy, second from left, and mother, Carol, right, after a news conference at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Kenneth Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Toward the end of Adley Rutschman’s high school football career, Ad Rutschman knew his wife of 60-plus years couldn’t make her way into the lower bowl at Sherwood High School in Sherwood, Oregon, to see their grandson play. But from the parking lot, situated on a hill overlooking the stadium, the two could sit in their car and catch most of the action.

Ad and Joan Rutschman never missed a game of Adley’s if they could help it — from T-ball throughout his time at Oregon State. They were that way for all 14 of their grandchildren before Joan’s death in 2016, an ever-present support system, even if they had to sit in the car.

The view was almost unobstructed, if not for a low-hanging branch on a 12-foot tree.

“I went by there one time and I noticed a branch was gone on this tree,” said Randy Rutschman, Ad’s son and Adley’s father. “It looked absolutely odd.”

It was more of a joke at first when Randy called his father to ask whether he had hacked down that ill-placed branch. But the answer at the other end of the line was matter-of-fact.

“The thing was in my way,” replied Ad, who had used a pair of pruners to clear the view for him and his wife.

When Ad Rutschman arrives at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday, he won’t need pruners to watch his grandson play with the Orioles for the first time. He’ll have a better view from inside the ballpark for all three games, taking in Adley’s return to the Pacific Northwest with as many as 1,000 other Rutschman supporters heading to Seattle.

The connections to Adley aren’t always linear. Ad has heard from former players from his coaching days at Linfield University who are traveling to the game. The 91-year-old wife of one of his former teammates at the McMinnville, Oregon, institution is attending with her son. Coaches from Sherwood High School, high school classmates of Randy’s and neighbors of the families — T-Mobile Park will be as much a family reunion as a baseball game.

“It’s kind of like a homecoming a little bit,” Randy said.

“Some of them have never, ever met Adley,” Ad said. “But all of a sudden, he’s a real part of their life.”

For all the onlookers there to see Adley, however, one will stick out from the crowd — just as he has since Adley’s T-ball days.

“He’s one of the most inspirational people in my life,” Adley said of his grandfather. “He’s getting older every year, and it’s always been a dream of mine to have him see me play. He’s just so invested in my career and how I’m doing.”

Ad had wanted to get to Oriole Park at Camden Yards for Rutschman’s debut, but at 90 years old, cross-country travel isn’t as feasible. There’s a similar holdup for Carol Rutschman’s mother, who is 85.

That made Seattle the perfect opportunity. Randy, Carol and the two grandparents will drive north from Oregon on Monday morning, then settle in for a series that might mean more to Adley than hitting another double or catching another win.

When he was an 8-year-old, his mother, Carol, signed Adley up for a Pitch, Hit and Run program, and the regional competition was held at what was then known as Safeco Field. Naturally, Adley won.

“That was his first time in a major league baseball park,” Randy said.

Sixteen years later, he’ll return — looking to repeat his earlier success against the franchise that drafted him in the 40th round out of high school.

For much of Adley’s childhood, Ad left the individual coaching to Randy. He didn’t want to step on his son’s toes or micromanage Adley’s development, but there were a few opportunities for the pair to work together. With Randy throwing batting practice, Ad taught his grandson a hitting drill while in late middle school, swinging one-handed while choked up on the bat to improve his arm strength and bat control.

But Ad was more of a supporter than coach. He watched as his grandson kicked a state-record 63-yard field goal in high school. He cheered as Adley set a single-season Oregon State record with 102 hits, and a College World Series record with 17.

“That may never be broken,” Ad said. “I’m saying to myself, ‘How does this happen to one person?’ And he is just a hard worker, but to me the very best thing is he’s a better person than he is a ballplayer.”

After each game in high school, Ad would either talk to Adley in person or over the phone to discuss the performance — but more so to let his grandson know how proud he is of him. Even with Adley in the majors, Ad does much the same, but he’s graduated to sending text messages now in addition to the calls.

“I’m still not worth beans on the cellphone,” Ad laughed. “I’ve gotta have help from the grandkids all the time.”

The message still gets through, and it’s never changed.

When Ad watches Adley, even on television, he hurts anytime his grandson strikes out. When in-person at T-Mobile Park, he expects people to observe how he watches Adley, especially when a ball off his bat finds a gap.

“They expect you to jump in the air and shout and everything else,” said Ad, who doesn’t jump in the air much anymore, let alone shout. “I don’t want them looking at me. I want them focused on him.”

Because that’s where Ad’s focus will be, just as it has been since he used shears to improve the view for him and wife to watch Sherwood football games. No matter the level, no matter the sport, Ad has watched his grandson closely.

And now he’ll do so at the highest level.

“My gut feeling is my pride level is going to jump,” Ad said. “I’m real proud of him now. But to me, to see it, I’ve got to think it’s going to be a different feeling.”

What’s to come?

Beyond Adley Rutschman’s return to the Pacific Northwest, the Orioles will travel to face the Minnesota Twins to conclude a 10-game road trip. There will be questions around the starting rotation as the week progresses, with the latest alteration right-hander Kyle Bradish going on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation.

Even with movement in the rotation, the offensive improvement and continued success of the bullpen have allowed Baltimore to win seven of its past 10 games while winning or tying the past six series. The success has coincided with Rutschman’s call-up, as the Orioles are 20-16 since May 21.

What was good?

Austin Hays has built a strong enough resume for an All-Star nomination, but the past week included a highlight moment to propel the Orioles outfielder into the national spotlight. He hit for the cycle Wednesday in a rain-shortened six-inning game against the Washington Nationals.

Before his 0-for-4 performance Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, Hays had a 1.191 OPS in his previous five games with seven RBIs. For the season, Hays is batting .284 with 10 home runs.

What wasn’t?

Rylan Bannon grew up in Joliet, Illinois, a town about 30 miles southwest of Chicago. So when the infielder received a promotion to the Orioles ahead of the trip to face the White Sox, family members bought tickets for a chance to see the rookie play.

Instead, Bannon was placed on to the taxi squad Saturday before he could appear in his second major league stint. For Triple-A Norfolk this season, Bannon is hitting .232 but hit three homers in a one-week stretch before his short-lived promotion.

On the farm

The next highly ranked Orioles prospect expected to make his major league debut has struggled with his command the past two times out for Norfolk. Left-hander DL Hall’s whiff rate is high, but he’s struggled to keep his pitch count low as walks pile up.

Across his past two outings, Hall has walked 10 batters, and he gave up a season-high seven runs Sunday on just six hits.

ORIOLES@MARINERS

Monday, 10:10 p.m.

TV: MASN2

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

ORIOLES@MARINERS

Tuesday, 10:10 p.m.

TV: MASN2

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

ORIOLES@MARINERS

Wednesday, 4:10 p.m.

TV: MASN2

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers star sends blunt message to Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s emotional reunion with his former fans in Atlanta appears to have rubbed at least one Los Angeles Dodger the wrong way. Freeman left the Braves after 12 seasons to join the Dodgers, and the weekend series marked his first games in Atlanta since departing. Freeman was clearly emotional and did not hide how mixed his feelings were to be playing against the Braves in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Mariners, Angels get into major brawl, eight ejected

A lengthy bench-clearing brawl resulted in the ejections of six players and both managers in the second inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Three of the first four hitters in the Mariners’ lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed...
SEATTLE, WA
The Baltimore Sun

Back in Northwest and playing in front of grandfather for first time in big leagues, Orioles’ Adley Rutschman homers

Adley Rutschman is a master of the moment. He’s done it throughout his career, from the state-record field goal he hit in a high school playoff game in Oregon to the triple he recorded during his major league debut with the Orioles. So it wasn’t a shock to see him round the bases Monday night at T-Mobile Park, raising his hand to the portion of the stands that contained his grandfather, Ad ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
NBC Sports

Angels’ Nevin banned 10 games for brawl; Mariners’ Winker gets seven

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was suspended 10 games and Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker received a seven-game ban from Major League Baseball for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl during the second inning of Sunday’s game. Nevin and Winker were two of...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Baltimore Sun

Glenelg 3-sport star Bisi Owens ‘always did extra’ to be named 2021-22 Baltimore Sun high school boys Athlete of the Year

Glenelg senior Bisi Owens had a special moment to call his own, and the timing was perfect. In his last taste of high school athletic competition, closing out his sensational three-sport senior year, Owens won the gold medal in the Class 2A triple jump at the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association state outdoor track and field championships May 28. “Overall, it was just a ...
The Baltimore Sun

Liz Hogan playing with joy as openly gay goalkeeper for U.S. women’s lacrosse national team

The twins’ connection is strong within the Hogan family. Allyson Hogan, a former attacker for the Rochester women’s lacrosse team, married a man whose twin brother married a woman who has a twin sister. Liz Hogan, Allyson’s sister and a goalkeeper for the U.S. women’s national lacrosse team, did something similar. She married Liz Schaeffer, a former goalkeeper at Southern California, and their ...
FOX Sports

Jesse Winker drives in 2 runs, Mariners beat Orioles 2-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Jesse Winker drove in two runs with a go-ahead double in the eighth, Robbie Ray allowed just one hit over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 Tuesday night. Winker’s go-ahead hit came with two outs against Felix Bautista and hit the...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Adley Rutschman
The Baltimore Sun

Things to do in Baltimore July 1-7

Enjoy a fireworks display, dress your pet in red, white and blue, root for the O’s, go to a music festival, or pick fresh food locally grown. Monday: Fourth of July fireworks display Watch the night sky over the Inner Harbor light up at the Fourth of July Celebration. The free event features live music with the Navy Band Commodores at 4 p.m. at the Harborplace Amphitheater and the Baltimore ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mount de Sales senior Juliette Whittaker runs away with 2021-22 Baltimore Sun high school girls Athlete of the Year honor

As her sensational high school running career was nearing an end, Mount de Sales star Juliette Whittaker had a couple middle school girls ask for her autograph at a meet in Pennsylvania last month. The 18-year-old Laurel resident did even better, taking a photo with them. They were all smiles, Whittaker’s growing list of achievements warranting the fame. Whittaker reached the national stage in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens Q&A: OLB Daelin Hayes on learning from a frustrating rookie season, reuniting with Kyle Hamilton, the importance of community service and more

Ravens second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes calls himself a man of action. Whether in the community or on the football field, he’s determined to make his presence felt. That’s why his rookie season in 2021 was so frustrating. From an ankle injury to a knee procedure, Hayes appeared in one game against the Detroit Lions, playing just four snaps before watching the rest of the season ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Football Games#Baseball Park#Mlb#Sherwood High School
The Baltimore Sun

Oakland Mills’ Judson Lincoln IV shatters record, named 2022 Howard County Times boys outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year

Oakland Mills senior Judson Lincoln IV is never satisfied after a race, consistently looking to improve. Lincoln kept last year’s third-place state finish in the 100 at the forefront of his mind entering this year’s outdoor season. Lincoln took home a gold medal in the event, finishing in 10.46 seconds, narrowly defeating Dunbar’s Aaron Charles. However, Lincoln was just getting started, ...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy