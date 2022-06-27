ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in the Watts area of South Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

 2 days ago

On Saturday evening, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in the Watts area of South Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place a little after 6 p.m. at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard [...]

