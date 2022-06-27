ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

West Hartford plans to build a new recycling center. Here’s how it’s part of having ‘a solution for whatever residents have to throw away.’

By Alison Cross, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

West Hartford has entered the preliminary stages of development for a new recycling center and the closure of a historic landfill as a proactive step to addressing central Connecticut’s changing waste landscape, officials said.

The construction of the 16,900-square-foot Material Solution Center will include updates to the 10.9-acre property located at 25 Brixton St. in West Hartford, which houses the current Yard Waste and Recycling Center and a landfill that ceased operations in the 1970s.

West Hartford Director of Public Works John Phillips said that the town decided to update its waste and recycling facilities to prepare for changes in Connecticut’s waste management markets driven by the slated closure of the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority’s trash-to-energy plant in Hartford.

The MIRA plant serves 48 towns. In 2020, after Gov. Ned Lamont rejected a $330 million proposal to refurbish the plant, MIRA board members voted to shut down facility operations by June 30, 2022, though a delay is expected. Now municipalities across Connecticut are searching for other options, such as hauling waste out of state, to dispose of their trash.

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes has said spending $300 million on an antiquated plant would not have solved the state’s trash crisis.

“MIRA closing absolutely changes the central Connecticut waste landscape,” Phillips said. “As the public works director, I’m trying to be proactive and not reactive … with how West Hartford manages its waste going forward.”

Once completed, Phillips said that the facility will sort and transfer glass, plastics, food waste and bulk waste dropped off by residents.

“The focus is just to do better to support the West Hartford citizenry … to reduce our waste and divert more of our materials that we do create for waste in a more economic and environmentally friendly way,” Phillips said. “We hope to have a solution for whatever residents have to throw away.”

Phillips said that the town is awaiting permits from the Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Agency and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. He said that he hopes to break ground on construction between January and March of 2023.

Loureiro Engineering Associates, Inc. of Plainville, Connecticut will oversee the project’s development.

The construction of the new facility will occur in stages, so residents can continue to bring their trash and recycling to the center without interruption, Phillips said.

The closure of the landfill at the site will include placing a cap over the existing area and a two-foot layer of soil materials to promote vegetation growth.

Philips said that while there are no current environmental hazards, sealing the landfill will prevent any future pollution by ensuring that water runs off the site instead of penetrating into the waste.

“The final closure of the landfill will eliminate the Town’s environmental liability associated with the site and...provide enhanced means to waste management,” Loureiro Engineering Associates wrote in a May 18 letter to the West Hartford Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Agency.

A public hearing on the project by the town wetlands agency is planned for 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 in room 314 of the West Hartford Town Hall, 50 South Main St. .

Alison Cross can be reached at across@courant.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Swimming areas closed at three Conn. parks due to bacteria found in water

Conn. (WTNH) — A handful of parks in the state closed their swimming areas on Wednesday due to bacteria found in the water, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond in New Fairfield, Thompson’s Quaddick Park, and Gay City Park in Hebron all closed their swimming areas due to the […]
HEBRON, CT
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hartford, CT
Society
West Hartford, CT
Government
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
City
West Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
Plainville, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
FOX 61

Criticism of Tweed New Haven Airport grows amongst neighbors as expansion continues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Neighbors of Tweed New Haven Airport pressed airport officials and city leaders Tuesday night over concerns with the growing airport. Avelo Airlines started flying from the airport in November and now offers 14 nonstop destinations with many arrivals and departures daily. As a result, neighbors are frustrated with the noise, traffic, and other issues that have come with it.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Town Manager Leaving for Plainville Post

North Branford Town Manager Michael Paulhus, shown here at the June 21 Town Council meeting, will leave his post of 9 years on August 5 in order to take on his new role as town manager for the Town of Plainville. Image Capture from Totoket TV/Facebook) After doing his part...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Metro-North announces expansion of service in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The President of MTA Metro-North Railroad Catherine Rinaldi announced that new train schedules will go into effect on Sunday, July 10 and the MTA will add additional trains systemwide. “As more riders return to the system, more trains return as well, Metro-North is adding trains at key times which allows […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Eyewitness News

Towns conducting reassessments for buildings and homes

(WFSB) - For some towns it’s that time of year for buildings and homes to have their reassessments conducted by their town’s tax assessors. Eyewitness News talked with a local tax assessor to understand all that goes into this process and what you need to know to effectively and safely prepare for your evaluation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Aviation Company with Site in Bridgeport Announces its Expansion Plans with 40,000 Square Foot Facility

Rebeca Romero Rainey, president and CEO of the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA), was the special guest at a small business celebration in Clarksburg at Engine Management Specialist, LLC. The event, which highlighted the success between Engine Management Specialist, LLC and its local community bank, Clear Mountain Bank,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#Material Solution Center#Mira Board
outdoors.org

Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union, (Moderate, B3B/C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Six mile hike on the East Ridge and Nipmuck Trails. Meet at the BHSP parking lot @ 9:15 for a prompt 9:30 start. DIRECTIONS: Take I-84(E) to Exit 73, right off the exit onto Rte. 190(E) for 1.9 miles, right on Rte. 171(E) for 1.3 miles and left into the park. Parking is one mile in on the left.
UNION, CT
Eyewitness News

Four towns in Litchfield voted to regionalize at referendum

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Four towns in Litchfield are now merging into one school district. On Tuesday Warren, Morris, Goshen, and Litchfield voted on a referendum to merge schools to create one region, Region 20. The unofficial results show that this referendum passed in each town. Before the referendum, Warren,...
LITCHFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Milford mayor addresses recent happenings in the city

(WTNH) — The City of Milford has been in the news lately for a brawl at a beach and there are also questions about the future of one of its most prominent companies. On Memorial Day, the city made headlines when a fight broke out at Walnut Beach. Several were arrested in that case in which some unruly people knocked down police officers and ripped off their body cameras.
buzznicked.com

Couple Spends A Decade Building A Self-Sustaining Floating Cottage To Live Off The Grid

Foy and Louisa Brown had a plan to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life in the city and wanted to make a few bucks in the process. They originally had a plan to build a small cottage to rent out to guests that would be a picturesque backdrop in a beautiful serene setting in the bay of North Haven. It all started with a foundation that was built on land out of pontoons, Styrofoam, and rubber liner. Once Foy had an adequate floating dock, he sent it to the bay and started building the perfect summer home I could imagine. Yes, over the course of a solid decade they built a floating cottage that sits in the middle of the bay lined with giant pillars of pine trees. The house is constantly surrounded with friendly neighbors like eagles, herons, and nesting osprey. It was no easy task to build such an incredible floating cottage but it turned out so perfect that the couple decided to toss their plans to rent out the cottage and decided to make it their second seasonal home. Take a look at this incredible “lake house”.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Dog owners enter last week available to license their dogs

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The East Hartford Town Clerk’s office issued a reminder to all residents to license their dogs by the end of the week if they have not yet done so. This is the last week resident dog owners have to license their dogs in their hometowns, according to city officials. By […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy