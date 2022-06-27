ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gas prices continue to decline across Michigan, nationwide

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAc46_0gN7FZlo00

AAA of Michigan says gas prices have continued to move downward, both across the country and in metro Detroit. AAA says prices are down in Michigan 11 cents from a week ago.

Across the state, drivers are paying an average of $5.06 a gallon for regular unleaded. That's 50 cents more than this time last month and $1.95 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average daily gas price is currently $5.16 a gallon, 11 cents less than last week's average, and $1.97 more than the same time last year.

Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is down 8 cents from a week ago to $4.90.

Comments / 55

Harold Clark
2d ago

Lemme know when they are at the level of the Trump administration. (They WONT get there anytime soon).

Reply(9)
13
Related
MLive

Truck driver from Illinois scores $1 million lottery win while driving through Michigan

LANSING, MI -- A man passing through Michigan was shocked when he realized he’d won a $1 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Mystery Multiplier instant game. “I’m a truck driver, so I’m in Michigan a lot and like to buy Lottery tickets while I’m here,” said the 48-year-old winner from Illinois. “I scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket right when I purchased it. When I got a message to file a claim, I assumed I had won one of the $2,000 prizes.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLWT 5

Sheetz lowers gas prices to $3.99 ahead of holiday weekend

Sheetz, a chain of convenience stores known for its coffee and custom food, is also now being recognized for its low gas prices to help ease the pain at the pump. Starting Monday, Sheetz will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
95.3 WBCKFM

It Is a Felony To Seduce an Unmarried Woman in Michigan

This may be the strangest law in Michigan, which is really saying something. Michigan has its share fair share of ridiculous and outdated laws. One of my favorite examples of this would be the Drunkeness on Trains law that was enacted in 1913. That law made it illegal to be intoxicated on a train in Michigan as a passenger. That law is strange. However, that law pales in comparison to the Michigan Seduction law. According to the official Michigan Legislature website, seducing an unmarried woman can get you thrown into the slammer,
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Illinois truck driver wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

MATTAWAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A truck driver from Illinois won $1 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket he bought while traveling for work. "I’m a truck driver, so I’m in Michigan a lot and like to buy Lottery tickets while I’m here," said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. "I scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket right when I purchased it. When I got a message to file a claim, I assumed I had won one of the $2,000 prizes."
MATTAWAN, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Named One of the Best to Own Vacation Property

The Midwest is a beautiful place to spend the summer months. If you’re a snow enthusiast, the winter can be nice, too, but even those who hate cold temperatures have to admit that summer in Michigan is pretty perfect. I personally love hitting the beach during the summer months, whether it’s a Lake Michigan beach or one of our great inland water options.
MICHIGAN STATE
greatlakesecho.org

Largest tally of snakebites in Michigan

Michigan’s only venomous snake, the eastern massasauga rattlesnake, has been suspected or proven responsible for at least 75 bites reported in the state from 2003 through 2020, according to the most comprehensive tally ever of such incidents. However, “only a handful were actually confirmed bites from identified eastern massasaugas,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Metro Detroit#Aaa
Detroit News

Hyundai breaks ground on $51.6 million Metro Detroit safety facility

Drawing on Metro Detroit’s extensive engineering talent, Hyundai broke ground this week near Ypsilanti on its new Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory, its first such facility in North America. STIL expands on the Hyundai America Technical Center, one of six Hyundai R&D centers worldwide. The new facility, which satisfies...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Breakfast Spot is the Best in the State

Who doesn’t love a good brunch? When it’s a Michigan brunch in the summer, you can count on fresh fruit, especially cherries, and a bevy of sweet treats, such as pancakes and syrup. Breakfast is actually my favorite meal, even when I’m eating it for dinner, so I love a good brunch and brunch-type food.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

South Haven worker dies after falling 16 feet

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A person has died after taking a 16 foot fall to the ground at work, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced Tuesday. On Friday, June 24, a 49-year-old laborer was moving trash from a second story window into a wood box on the forks of a rough terrain fork truck.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Oakland Press

Oakland County feels the gas-price burn

Despite minor fluctuations in gas prices, Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy.com’s senior petroleum analyst, said drivers can expect prices to continue rising. That trend could last into the first half of 2023, depending on refinery capacity and staffing. The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline hit $5 for...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has a New Favorite Burger

Summer is in full swing, and with July Fourth coming up, chances are you going to see – and eat – some burgers in the next few weeks. I mean, burgers are really a year-round food, but cooking up burgers on the grill makes for a great summer thing to do. This is even coming from a vegetarian, because I have to say that veggie burgers have gotten a lot better over the years. They’re always a favorite for me during the summer months.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

A Detroit habitual absconder is accused of killing his dad. Why was he released?

Detroit — When Detroit police arrested Brandon Williams-Griffin with more than 50 grams of cocaine in April 2021, he was a wanted probation absconder whose record included 10 drug and domestic violence convictions in two states. Despite Williams-Griffin's rap sheet and absconder status, 36th District Magistrate Dawn White released...
DETROIT, MI
SCDNReports

Tainted Medicine Sold at Michigan Drug Stores

Tainted Medicine Recalled in MichiganSCDN Archives. The FDA is warning Michigan residents about a potentially dangerous over-the-counter medication sold in drugstores throughout the state.Testing showed the medicine is contaminated with a bacterial called Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy