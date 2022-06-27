Gas prices continue to decline across Michigan, nationwide
AAA of Michigan says gas prices have continued to move downward, both across the country and in metro Detroit. AAA says prices are down in Michigan 11 cents from a week ago.
Across the state, drivers are paying an average of $5.06 a gallon for regular unleaded. That's 50 cents more than this time last month and $1.95 more than this time last year.
In metro Detroit, the average daily gas price is currently $5.16 a gallon, 11 cents less than last week's average, and $1.97 more than the same time last year.
Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is down 8 cents from a week ago to $4.90.
