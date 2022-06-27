ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Students can choose from a variety of camps this summer

By Matthew Fahr
The Oakland Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two summers without summer camps, parents now have options to choose from this year. Here are a few:. Code Galaxy offers online courses in graphic design, web development, CAD, Minecraft and more for kids ages 5 to 17. Classes are taught by qualified teachers and offer programming skills...

www.theoaklandpress.com

buzznicked.com

This High School Allows Seniors To Wear Costumes In Their Student IDs And Here Are 32 Of The Best Ones

High school can create some of the best (and sometimes worst) memories that you’ll remember for a very long time. It’s an age where we truly understand our character and interests. One of the most exciting things you get to do in high school is get your drivers license. This is one time we might dress up and attempt to look good for the Drivers License photo.
FARMINGTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kimberly Gill: Swimming lessons have taught my child so many valuable skills

DETROIT – My dad was a great swimmer. He was known in my small-town pool growing up as Clifford “Fish” Gill. He wanted me to be a good swimmer too. While I eventually learned to swim as a young adult -- I am not anything like the ‘fish” he was in the pool. Swimming was a lifelong passion for my dad.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Shimmer on the River 2022

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy hosted its annual Shimmer on the River fundraiser on Thursday, June 23, at Robert C. Valade Park along the Detroit Riverwalk. The event raised funds to benefit the 501(c)(3) organization’s mission to establish, improve, operate, maintain, expand, and program community events for the riverwalk and associated greenspaces. Featured attractions at the event included beach-themed fun, live music from Alise King, a riverfront boardwalk filled with summer activities, a family-friendly adventure park, food, refreshments, and more. Sponsors included Friends of Joe and Jennifer Parke and the Hudson family, Matt and Mona Simoncini, JPMorgan Chase and Co., MGM Grand Detroit, Delta Dental, Arn and Nancy Tellem, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

First Taco Fest stuffs into Royal Oak

There’s no Tuesday involved, but there will be plenty of tacos in Royal Oak for the holiday weekend. The first Royal Oak Taco Fest runs Friday through Monday, July 1-4, in the city’s downtown business district, with more than 20 restaurants and bars creating specialty tacos (300 different varieties, they claim) and drinks for the occasion, while a selection of food trucks will be bringing their version of the Mexican staple to town. (We have a feeling you’ll be able to get a burrito or enchilada if the spirit moves you, too.)
ROYAL OAK, MI
Lifestyle
CBS Detroit

Removal Of Contaminated Tank Brings Former Pontiac Elementary Closer To Revival Into Community Center

(CBS DETROIT) – The redevelopment of the former Webster Elementary School continues to move forward as a contaminated 20,000-gallon underground tank was removed, according to Oakland County officials. Contaminated tank removed from the former Webster Elementary School | Credit: Oakland County The tank, which was used to store fuel oil, was removed from the ground by a crane operator. Last year, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded Oakland County a $425,000 grant to clean up the site. “Without these grants, many of these sites would continue to be an eyesore in our communities,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “So,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

As Ann Arbor’s Black population fades, new initiative aims to uplift Black youth

ANN ARBOR, MI — Even as Ann Arbor’s population grew 9% in the last decade, the city’s Black population fell 5%, according to 2020 census figures. Looking back farther, the city’s population has grown more than 13% since 1990, while the number of Black residents has fallen 17% — down from 9,905 to 8,236, going from 9% to 6.6% as a proportion of the overall community.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Church in Detroit hosts free gas giveaway

It seems like everyone is struggling with skyrocketing gas prices and inflation. It’s something Daisy Bryant knows all too well. “But you know me and my family are hanging in there,” Bryant said. Thankfully, she and others on Saturday got $20 dollars worth of gas free of charge,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rolling in the D

Welcome to the world of roller skating in the D, where skaters don’t just circle the rink, they create magic on wheels. “A lot of the new skaters think it’s new, but it’s not new. We (have) been doing this for a very, very long time,” said Janine Folks, the third generation owner of Rollercade Detroit. How about 67 years! Folks says her father Earl, who met her mom at Rollercade, had her in skates since she learned to walk.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to end June 30

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The deadline for emergency rental assistance is quickly approaching. The COVID-era program that helped renters pay landlords is closing its application portal Thursday. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority said if you have rent due, apply now. “I don’t know where all these families and...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Cancer and Alkaline Water – By Melissa Wrubel

3763 Lapeer Rd, Port Huron, 48060, Tel:810-327-2406/ www.mcshine.com. Alkaline water. What is it? If you are a bit like me, my first thought when I heard the term “alkaline water” was that it sounded hokey and confusing, battery-related, or a quick-lived fad that would be a waste of money. Those were my initial thoughts, and boy was I wrong.
PORT HURON, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has a New Favorite Burger

Summer is in full swing, and with July Fourth coming up, chances are you going to see – and eat – some burgers in the next few weeks. I mean, burgers are really a year-round food, but cooking up burgers on the grill makes for a great summer thing to do. This is even coming from a vegetarian, because I have to say that veggie burgers have gotten a lot better over the years. They’re always a favorite for me during the summer months.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Negro Spirituals: The Music That Helped Free Enslaved African Americans

Photo Caption: “The Old Plantation (Slaves Dancing on a South Carolina Plantation)” [ca. 1785-1795]. Attributed to John Rose, Beaufort County, SC. Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum, Williamsburg, VA. One of the largest and most significant forms of American folksongs, the Negro spiritual, has a long history in...
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

12 Farmers Markets to Visit in Metro Detroit

Support local businesses this summer by heading to your local farmers market. These 12 metro Detroit farmers markets sell everything from fresh produce and baked goods to home items and body care. Ann Arbor Farmers Market. The 102-year-old Ann Arbor farmers market takes place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m....
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

New Nail Salon Opens in Livonia and It’s for Dudes Only

Located in Ypsilanti, this new nail salon has its focus on men....and only men. Just For Hym is a very unique nail salon that was created just for the guys. They offer manicures, pedicures, facials and foot detoxification. They don't stop there though, they also do beard trimming, eyebrow arching and dermaplaning.
LIVONIA, MI
MetroTimes

Ferndale's Pop's for Italian is temporarily closed

It's going to be a few weeks before you can get a signature craft pizza from Pop's for Italian. The restaurant announced that it will be closing for maintenance through early July. Expected updates like new flooring and kitchen maintenance will be happening to the Ferndale spot's interior. While the...
FERNDALE, MI
The Oakland Press

Farmington Hills switching to new trash contractor

Starting July 1, the city of Farmington Hills will have a new residential waste hauler. The city is now contracting with Green For Life Environmental USA instead of Waste Management for trash, recycling, and yard waste pickup. GFL holds the waste hauling contract for several surrounding communities, including Livonia, Novi,...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

How one woman turned the old Pine Knob tunnel into an art gallery

Joan Malachowski Brandt did more than just put another brick in the walls at the Pine Knob Music Theatre. She painted performer names there. It’s been nearly four decades since the retired art teacher’s work has been seen by concert goers at Pine Knob, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer. From 1972-83 Brandt’s paintings of the artists’ names adorned the walls on either side of a tunnel that bisected the lawn area — some, such as Chicago, Queen and Engelbert Humperdinck, using familiar logos, others created by Brandt herself. Until it was filled in during the early ’80s the walkway was a major part of the Pine Knob experience, “a special focal point for concert goers and a backdrop for pictures,” according to George Stanley White, who worked at Pine Knob between 1973-’87 supervising the usher staff and as director of community relations.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Redevelopment project to bring affordable housing, businesses to Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – A new housing project is bringing affordable living spaces to Southwest Detroit. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that the Bagley + 16th Redevelopment Project includes a four-story, mixed-use building that will be built in the Mexcantown neighborhood. The building is to have 78 residential units and four retail bays. According to a press release, the project includes improvements to sidewalks, parking and public seating in the area.
DETROIT, MI

