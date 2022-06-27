Students can choose from a variety of camps this summer

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy hosted its annual Shimmer on the River fundraiser on Thursday, June 23, at Robert C. Valade Park along the Detroit Riverwalk. The event raised funds to benefit the 501(c)(3) organization’s mission to establish, improve, operate, maintain, expand, and program community events for the riverwalk and associated greenspaces. Featured attractions at the event included beach-themed fun, live music from Alise King, a riverfront boardwalk filled with summer activities, a family-friendly adventure park, food, refreshments, and more. Sponsors included Friends of Joe and Jennifer Parke and the Hudson family, Matt and Mona Simoncini, JPMorgan Chase and Co., MGM Grand Detroit, Delta Dental, Arn and Nancy Tellem, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
