ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

This Detroit neighborhood is using the community land trust model to help ensure affordable housing

By Michigan Radio
michiganradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTasneem Joseph sits on the front porch of a yellow, two-story house on Detroit's west side, just down the street from the Detroit Muslim Center. “This house has literally changed my life," said Joseph. "It's given me a haven for my children.”. Home for Joseph and her kids is...

www.michiganradio.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit announces first income-based water affordability plan

Detroit — A moratorium on water shutoffs is expected to lift in Michigan at the end of this year, and Detroit's mayor alongside advocates announced a plan Tuesday to prevent those most at risk from being without water once it does. Low-income Detroiters will soon have their water bills...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Redevelopment project to bring affordable housing, businesses to Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – A new housing project is bringing affordable living spaces to Southwest Detroit. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that the Bagley + 16th Redevelopment Project includes a four-story, mixed-use building that will be built in the Mexcantown neighborhood. The building is to have 78 residential units and four retail bays. According to a press release, the project includes improvements to sidewalks, parking and public seating in the area.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Detroit introduces new water affordability plan

Hours after the Detroit Water and Sewer Department’s Board of Water Commissioners approved it, Detroit officials announced a new water affordability plan. The new plan has three rate tiers that will cost low-income families, $18, $43 or $56 dollars a month. Those rates are for water usage under 4,500...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit, MI
Business
deadlinedetroit.com

NIMBY drama over Detroit historic district development now involves Nicole Curtis

You might want to bust out the popcorn for this east-side development beef brought to you by Crain's' Kirk Pinho. The real estate reporter describes an "ugly — and personal" battle over a planned West Village apartment and townhome building by Clifford Brown, who also developed the neighborhood's Coe apartments in 2017.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New plan to offer low-income Detroiters 3 affordable water bill options for $18, $43, or $56

The DWSD Lifeline Plan was approved on Tuesday by Detroit’s Board of Water Commissioners, allowing Detroiters access to affordable water. A fixed-rate plan will offer water bills as low as $18 a month but no more than $56 per month -- which could help ease the pain of water bills for residents. According to a release, Detroit city officials hope this plan will help the thousands who face water insecurity.
DETROIT, MI
blac.media

New Packaging and Distribution Center to Create 1,000 Jobs

Diversivied Synergies LLC (DSL) is expected to help create more 1,000 jobs in Detroit when its new packaging and distribution center set to be built in the Delray neighborhood reaches full operating capacity, according to an article from Visit Detroit. “Bedrock’s announcement that Diversified Synergies will be bringing another 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Williams
Detroit News

Metro Detroit home sellers are late to the party as buyers get fearful

Metro Detroit residents who’ve been looking to buy a home: Your time may be now. Increasing interest rates on already-raised home values are excluding some buyers from the market, reducing the number of bids homes are receiving, real estate agents say. It’s still a seller’s market thanks to insufficient inventory without enough homes being built and the possibility of paying higher taxes keeping many homeowners in place. But owners who do opt to sell may have to temper their expectations.
DETROIT, MI
blac.media

Detroit’s Historic LGBTQ Spot Destroyed in Fire

The oldest LGBTQ, The Woodward Bar & Grill, bar in Detroit was ablaze. A woman from the nearby New Life Orthopedics and Prosthetics said she smelled smoke at noon on Tuesday, June 14th 2022, The Freep reports. She immediately called authorities who arrived on-scene; however the flame still burned for hours resulting in the restaurant’s total loss.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Market#Public Housing#The Detroit Muslim Center#The Muslim Center#Clt
CBS Detroit

The Council Of Baptist Pastors Of Detroit And Vicinity Celebrate Its Year-Long ‘Take The Shot’ Initiative

(CBS DETROIT) – The Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity, under the leadership of Rev Dr. Steve Bland Jr., is celebrating its year-long “Take the Shot” initiative, which was aimed at increasing the number of individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Metro Detroit. This was in partnership with the National Guard, HONU Management Group, and the city of Detroit. Through this initiative, 66 churches throughout the Metro Detroit area became COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites. Because the churches acted as a safe place for community members, almost 7,000 people who were hesitant got vaccinated and also got tested at these sites. Council Of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity says that because of how impactful this campaign was on the community, they are closing it out by “celebrating successes and giving thanks.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

3 Detroit Neighborhoods to Explore Without a Car

Downtown Detroit, though filled with restaurants, bars, shops, and other attractions, is only a small portion of the city’s 139 square feet. Outside of downtown, Detroit is filled with a diverse range of neighborhoods, each with its own unique history, personalities, and attractions. Here are just a few neighborhoods...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

'Huge tax breaks have proven not to help the average Detroiter,' Writes Bankole Thompson of Hudson's Site

Billionaire Dan Gilbert doesn't need the $60-million tax break he's requesting from Detroit City Council for his massive Hudson's site, writes Detroit News columnist Bankole Thompson. Detroit needs more than fancy-named skyscrapers and high-rent buildings in the business district. It needs visible and tangible improvement in the lives of ordinary...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Mortgages
CBS Detroit

Removal Of Contaminated Tank Brings Former Pontiac Elementary Closer To Revival Into Community Center

(CBS DETROIT) – The redevelopment of the former Webster Elementary School continues to move forward as a contaminated 20,000-gallon underground tank was removed, according to Oakland County officials. Contaminated tank removed from the former Webster Elementary School | Credit: Oakland County The tank, which was used to store fuel oil, was removed from the ground by a crane operator. Last year, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded Oakland County a $425,000 grant to clean up the site. “Without these grants, many of these sites would continue to be an eyesore in our communities,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “So,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy