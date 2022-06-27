ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Czech bullet train collides with engine, 1 dead, 5 injured

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULEbF_0gN7Eing00
This image made available by the Czech Rail Safety Inspection Office shows the bullet train after a collision, in Bohumin, Czech Republic, Monday June 27, 2022. A bullet train has collided with an engine in a train station in north-eastern Czech Republic, killing one and injuring five people. The Czech Railways say the accident took place early in the morning on Monday in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the departure of the Pendolino train for Prague. (Czech Rail Safety Inspection Office via AP)

PRAGUE (AP) — A bullet train collided with an engine in a train station in northeastern Czech Republic Monday, killing one person and injuring five.

Czech Railways said the accident took place early in the morning in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the departure of the Pendolino train for Prague.

The driver of the bullet train was killed, while four Czech Railways employees on the engine and one on the train were injured. It was unclear whether the engine was moving at the time of the head-on crash.

Rescuers said no passengers were injured.

The Rail Safety Inspection Office, an agency that investigate train crashes, said the high-speed train was on the wrong line at the time of the crash, and the accident might have been caused by human error.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Fiery crash landing at Miami airport captured on video

A passenger jet crash-landed at Miami International Airport Tuesday, causing a fire and prompting three people to seek medical attention for minor injuries, officials said. The Red Air flight from the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, caught fire while landing, which was captured on video. It had 126 people on board,...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead after invite to pilot ‘oldest flying Huey’ without licence

A Vietnam War-era helicopter from the film Die Hard collided with a highway in West Virginia killing all six people onboard and left no survivors, authorities in Logan County have said. Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, told reporters on Wednesday evening that the helicopter crashed on Route 17 after leaving the nearby Logan County Airport, where it is based. It remains unclear what caused the Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B helicopter to come down, authorities said, and an investigating involving the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSA) is now underway.The helicopter was being flown by enthusiasts for a charity event, The New York Times reported. Read More West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead as Vietnam-era aircraft goes down during ‘pay-to-fly’ charity auction
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bullet Train#Czech Republic#Prague#Train Station#Traffic Accident#Czech Railways
The Independent

Miami plane crash: New web cam video emerges as pregnant woman among seven hurt

A pregnant woman was reportedly among the seven passengers injured when a pane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport.The flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, crashed onto the tarmac at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, coming to a stop near the runway.Miami-Dade aviation department spokesperson Greg Chin said three people were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries, while the remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal. In total, seven passengers were reported injured – including a pregnant woman, airline RED Air...
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Two women, 23 and 28, missing after going off 12ft 'drowning machine' dam on Memorial Day while floating down Virginia river with ten others on paddleboards and tubes

Two women enjoying a Memorial Day on the water are missing after they knocked off their floatation devices and were swept up in the roiling current under low Virginia dam sometimes referred to as a 'drowning machine.'. Rescue workers, family and friends are desperately searching for Laura E. Winstead, 23,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
UTAH STATE
NBC News

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

ALLEN, Texas — Three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend, authorities said. The boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night, the Collin County sheriff’s office said. There were four men aboard and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help, the sheriff’s office said.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC News

Two men die while cave diving in Florida

Two cave divers died in a possible drowning in Florida on Wednesday, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies were called about 12:20 p.m. to what was described as Buford Springs Cave in a wildlife park after teenagers there saw one of the divers floating face-down, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

3 dead after multiple-vehicle highway crash in Arkansas

Three people were killed Wednesday after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots along heavily-traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas, state police officials said.The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Midway, Arkansas, about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock. The highway was closed.The Arkansas State Police reported multiple fatalities about an hour later, but troopers still hadn’t accounted for all of the motorists involved.Traffic was so paralyzed that state workers distributed snacks and water to stranded motorists about 7:30 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
MIDWAY, AR
The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

962K+
Followers
465K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy