Beach day on Oak Island, plus 6 other events in Brunswick County this week

Beach Day on Oak Island

The NC 4th of July Festival will be held Thursday, June 30-Monday, July 4 in Southport and Oak Island. Some highlights of the festival will include beach day, arts and crafts, music, children entertainment and games, food vendors, fireworks, and the parade.

On Friday, July 1, beach day will include sand sculpture building, volleyball, and bocce ball contests. There is also evening entertainment and shag contest.

Associated Artists of Southport Summer Regional Art Show

The Associated Artists of Southport presents its Summer Regional Art Show now through July 23 at Franklin Square Gallery. The exhibition will showcase recent original works of art by painters and potters working throughout the lower Cape Fear region. The show will feature 3D and 2D works in a variety of media, styles, subject matter and techniques. All works on display will be offered for sale to the public. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is located at 130 E. West St., Southport.

Calabash Summer Concert Series

Get ready for some beach music, funky ’70s Motown and retro ’80s music with Too Much Sylvia performing 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at Calabash Town Park, 868 Persimmon Road. Hot dogs, kettle corns and treats available. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Free. 910-579-6747.

Sunset Beach Sound Waves concert series

Chip and the Old Blocks plays classic rock 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at the Village Park gazebo, 1791 Queen Anne St. Free.

Oak Island Concert Series

Cat 5 Band will play Top 40, classic rock, country, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 at Middleton Park Amphitheater, 4610 E. Dolphin Drive. Free.

Ocean Isle Beach Summer Concert

Also known as the Peggy Hughes Concert series, Blackwater Band plays Top 40, blues, funk, country, 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 at Town Center Park, 11 E. Second St. Free.

Holden Beach Concert Series

The Extraordinaires perform R&B, classics, 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, July 3 at the pavilion under the Holden Beach bridge, 131 Jordan Blvd. Refreshments available for purchase. Bring chair or beach towel. Free. 910-842-6488.

