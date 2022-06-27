ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to watch July 4th fireworks in the Wilmington area

By Kate Marijolovic, Wilmington StarNews
 2 days ago

Here’s a list of fireworks displays happening in towns across Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, so you can enjoy the Independence Day tradition all weekend long.

July 1

Carolina Beach: Independence Day Fireworks by the Sea & Boardwalk Blast

Held on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk, this event will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday with music by Beggars Banquet, a Raleigh-based Rolling Stones tribute band. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

Oak Island: North Carolina 4th of July Festival Beach Day

Part of the North Carolina 4th of July Festival, fireworks will close out Beach Day. Fireworks will be visible from the beach, and will start at 9 p.m.

More: NC 4th of July Festival: Parade returns to Southport, plus other events sure to be a blast

July 2

Willard: Willard Fourth of July Celebration

Hosted by the Union Rescue Squad, this event includes games, food, a car show, a cake auction, face painting, music and fireworks. There will also be a touch-a-truck event where kids can get up close with rescue vehicles. This event will be held from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at 89 Veach St. in Willard.

Wilmington: Wilmington Sharks FIN-Dependence Day Fireworks

Head over to Legion Sports Complex to see the Wilmington Sharks face off against the Morehead City Marlins. The game will start at 7 p.m., with fireworks to follow. Tickets from $8 to $12. Call 910-343-5621 for more information.

July 3

Surf City: Town of Surf City Independence Day Celebration

Held at Soundside Park, this event will feature food trucks and music by The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard. Music will start at 6 p.m., with fireworks to follow at 9 p.m.

Wilmington: Wilmington Sharks FIN-Dependence Day Fireworks

Head over to Legion Sports complex to see the Wilmington Sharks face off against the Wilson Tobs. The game will start at 5 p.m., with fireworks to follow. Tickets from $8 to $12. Call 910-343-5621 for more information.

July 4

Downtown Wilmington: City of Wilmington Fireworks

The City of Wilmington’s annual fireworks display will start at 9:05 p.m. Fireworks will be launched on the river just north of the USS North Carolina, and visible across town.

Ocean Isle: Ocean Isle Beach Fireworks Spectacular

Fireworks will be launched from Ocean Isle Beach’s pier starting at 9:15 p.m. and will be visible across the island

Southport: North Carolina 4th of July Festival

The final event of the North Carolina 4th of July Festival, this fireworks display will start at 9 p.m. at Southport’s waterfront.

Know about another fireworks show? Email breakingnews@starnewsonline.com and we'll add it to this list.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Where to watch July 4th fireworks in the Wilmington area

