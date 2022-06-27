ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick growth expands south with two planned developments adding nearly 800 homes

By John Orona, Wilmington StarNews
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxWzN_0gN7DqeT00

The typically quiet and slower-paced southern section of Brunswick County will soon see more development.

The Brunswick County planning board approved two planned developments this month that will add more than 700 new homes to the Calabash area.

The first project, the Osprey Isle planned development, will add 264 multifamily units and 81 single family lots to 157 acres off U.S. 17 and Plantation Drive, north of Ocean Isle Beach.

The development, next to Tall Pines Plantation, will add more than 3,300 vehicle trips to the area per 24-hour weekday volume. With the Shallotte River running to the south of the property, most of the development, over 115 acres, will be dedicated to open space.

Though part of the development facing the highway is zoned for commercial use, initial designs show no plans for a business element.

Just a mile from the South Carolina border, the Anderson Tract development will add 336 townhomes to 58 acres off Hickman Road and Ash Little River Road.

The development was first proposed last April with only 216 homes. It eventually gained approval in September with designs for 295 homes but the update will add 41 more townhomes while decreasing the project's size from 67 acres to 58.

The change will raise the project's density from 4.4 units per acre to 5.8. The original design was expected to add 1,700 more vehicle trips to the area per 24-hour weekday volume, but the update will require a new traffic impact analysis

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Brunswick growth expands south with two planned developments adding nearly 800 homes

