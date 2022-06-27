ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buies Creek, NC

State champion, All-American wrestler Devon Bell is ready to shine at Campbell

By Michael Cuneo, Wilmington StarNews
 2 days ago

Devon Bell capped off an undefeated wrestling season with an NCHSAA title earlier this year, but his success story wasn’t as effortless as his performance on the mat in 2022.

The Laney High School All-American is continuing his career at Campbell this fall, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

“It’s honestly amazing. Ever since I was little, I wanted to be a D1 wrestler, and I’m going to be there in a few months. It’s still surreal to me sometimes,” Bell said.

Finally The Champs: Laney Wrestling Wins Elusive State T itle

All-Area Wrestling: How Mark Samuel, Laney stuck to the plan for dominant season

Before he committed to wrestle for the Fighting Camels, the 182-pounder spent his earliest years in the sport thanks to his coach and father, Troy.

“(My dad) has been my biggest influence on me. He eats, sleep and breaths wrestling. He’s my everything coach, honestly,” he said.

Born in Indiana, Bell spent his early years moving from state to state, as his father served in the Marine Corps.

As a naturally broad-shouldered kid in sixth grade, he tried his luck at football while still wrestling on the side. However, the plan changed when he went to nationals.

“I ended up placing sixth and was devastated about it. I came upstairs bawling my eyes out to my dad and said, ‘I want to wrestle full time because I want to be a national champion,” Bell said.

After moving from Indiana to Wilmington and committing to wrestling full time, he had another opportunity to further his athletic acumen under his father’s coaching and competition at Topsail High School.

However, he said the smash-mouth style of wrestling that he brought to the mat wasn’t very popular, something that eventually caused more obstacles in his journey.

“They all want to be flashy, and it’s all about technique,” Bell said of the wrestling style in North Carolina. “I like the brawling aspect of wrestling. The just in your face, mentally breaking you. Whenever I step out on the mat, I want to make sure that kid never wants to step out on the mat with me again.”

But feeling comfortable with his authentic style wasn’t easy and often caused stress during his high school years.

“Everybody started coming after me in different ways,” he said.

In addition to his 42-0 season this winter, he placed third at the NHSCA High School Wrestling Nationals. He recorded 35 pins, three tech falls, and two majors in 2022.

Bell now has the chance to do what he loves best at one of the highest levels in the sport.

“I am really looking forward to the next five years. When we moved (to North Carolina) I started going to camps (at Campbell), and I just kind of fell in love with the school,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: State champion, All-American wrestler Devon Bell is ready to shine at Campbell

