MTM On The Road: Ice Cream Dreams in Mackinaw City Kicks Off Summer

July is National Ice Cream Month, but we’re celebrating a little bit early!

Ice Cream Dreams in Mackinaw City is kicking off summer with two new owners. First opened 10 years ago, Peter and Caitlin Ryan decided to take over the shop from their cousins—while adding some new Michigan-made additions.

You can enjoy some sweet treats at their grand reopening ceremony on Thursday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

