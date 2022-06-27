ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTM On The Road: Ice Cream Dreams in Mackinaw City Kicks Off Summer

By Lauren Creighton
 2 days ago
July is National Ice Cream Month, but we’re celebrating a little bit early!

Ice Cream Dreams in Mackinaw City is kicking off summer with two new owners. First opened 10 years ago, Peter and Caitlin Ryan decided to take over the shop from their cousins—while adding some new Michigan-made additions.

You can enjoy some sweet treats at their grand reopening ceremony on Thursday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

Wake up with Lauren and Stephanie as they sample their way through each of the featured flavors!

Lifestyle
