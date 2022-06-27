ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, FL

The Children’s Table is holding a free bread giveaway

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table is having a free bread giveaway. The event starts at 11 a.m. and...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Vinyard Church to hold a food distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A food distribution will be held in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It will start at 11 a.m. and volunteers can come at 9:30 a.m. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala food truck wins the Food Network’s BBQ Brawl

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Big Lee’s barbecue food truck in Ocala won a BBQ competition on the Food Network. A watch party gathered Monday night when the final episode of the Food Network’s BBQ Brawl aired. Pit master Rashad Jones won the season three competition. In a Facebook...
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe celebrates ribbon-cutting

After three years of construction and renovations, Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe finally had its grand reopening. The Lady Lake Store celebrated Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, with festivities continuing into the next day. Proceeds from the store benefit UF Health The Villages Hospital, and the newly renovated building has 7,500...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne community celebrates 90 years of Homecoming

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hawthorne kicks off its 90th Homecoming with four days of events to honor the city’s history. Speaking with Hawthorne Mayor Jacquelyn Randall about the 90th anniversary, she said get ready for a family affair. The opening ceremony is Thursday afternoon at 2 pm featuring speaker, Pop...
HAWTHORNE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Bronson, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Society
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights polo horse Betty White

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -In this week’s Horse Capital TV, we learn about a polo horse named Betty White and the rider. Saddle up we are in for a swinging good time. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Petco Love to donate $25K to the Humane Society of North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A charity supported by Petco is giving the Humane Society of North Central Florida a $25,000 grant investment on Thursday. Petco Love will hold an event to donate the funds at the Petco location on West Newberry Road at 2 p.m. The money will be used to support their efforts to care for abandoned and neglected animals in North Central Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more family-friendly activities

I really would like to see more activities for families and children. The water park was taken away, and it would be nice to have it, especially with the heat in Ocala. Activities like an ice skating rink, miniature golf, and music festivals would keep people active and it would also be good for the kids.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Alachua County hosts the 11th annual employment law seminar

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 11th annual employment law seminar will be held in Alachua County on Wednesday. The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Alachua County is inviting residents to hear about topics like recent developments in employment law and barriers to employment. The event...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bread#Food Drink#Wcjb
WCJB

Alachua County Fire Rescue crew takes care of patient’s dog

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire rescue crew helped take care of a dog on Monday while the owner was being treated in the hospital. Alachua County Fire Rescue officials say crews from station 21 responded to the home of a patient who lives alone with his dog. The patient needed to be taken to the hospital but was worried about his dog since there was no one to watch it.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Wawa Celebrates Grand Opening of New Gainesville Store as Part of 2022 Day Brighteners Tour

Press release from Wawa, Inc. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Wawa, Inc. today announced the grand opening of its newest store located at 4322 SW Archer Rd. on Thursday, June 30th. To mark the occasion, Wawa is hosting an exciting grand opening celebration and outdoor ribbon cutting beginning at 9:00 a.m. Prior to the celebration, the new store will open at 8:00 a.m., when Wawa will begin distributing limited-edition, Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts for the first 100 customers who walk through the door, while supplies last! Wawa will also provide free coffee to toast the community and brighten days from June 30 to July 10.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Brazen Bash event being held this week for Marion County’s youth

An entertaining and educational event for the community’s youth is heading to the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion this week. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s BRAZEN team is holding its Brazen Bash 2022 on Thursday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the pavilion (2232 NE Jacksonville Road in Ocala).
WCJB

Heirs property loss high among black community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A panel discussed solutions to “heirs property lost” in the black community Monday night. Heirs’ property is when a parent dies and leaves their land to their kids but the parent did not leave a will. After it becomes a loss of land. That makes it impossible to get a title or a deed to the property.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ocala-news.com

Marion County Public Schools to host hometown hiring event

Marion County Public Schools will be hosting a hometown hiring event at three school locations on Tuesday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the three-hour event, MCPS will be looking to hire teachers, support staff, team members for the Marion Afterschool Program, and team members for the transportation, custodial, and food service departments.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala restaurant among Yelp’s top 100 in Florida

A restaurant in Ocala was recently recognized by Yelp as being one of the top 100 restaurants in the state of Florida for 2022. Yelp released its first guide to the top 100 Florida restaurants last week, and the final rankings were determined by utilizing the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017, and April 13, 2022, according to the company’s website.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy