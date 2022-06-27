The Children’s Table is holding a free bread giveaway

Press release from Wawa, Inc. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Wawa, Inc. today announced the grand opening of its newest store located at 4322 SW Archer Rd. on Thursday, June 30th. To mark the occasion, Wawa is hosting an exciting grand opening celebration and outdoor ribbon cutting beginning at 9:00 a.m. Prior to the celebration, the new store will open at 8:00 a.m., when Wawa will begin distributing limited-edition, Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts for the first 100 customers who walk through the door, while supplies last! Wawa will also provide free coffee to toast the community and brighten days from June 30 to July 10.

